His mini-me! Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts may have called it quits — but the Friday Night Lights alum has found a forever pal in 2-year-old son Rhodes.

“I’ve got a best friend for life with this little man,” Hedlund, 38, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. “He never ceases to amaze me. We just have the greatest time.”

Hedlund and Roberts, 31, welcomed their son in December 2020. The Tron star has been by his son’s side ever since, even taking his toddler to the set of his new Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. The show costars Sylvester Stallone — and Hedlund was sure to nab a group photo with the legend.

“I’ll treasure the picture I have with him and my son,” the Minnesota native gushed on Wednesday. “Not that there won’t be many more, but how many nearly 2-year-old boys [have] his picture with Rocky?”

Hedlund and the Scream Queens actress were first linked in March 2019 after Roberts split from longtime partner Evan Peters. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

In January 2020, another insider revealed to Us that the duo were “having fun and enjoying each other,” but weren’t yet discussing anything more serious. Less than six months later, however, Us confirmed that the pair were expecting their first child together.

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” a second source shared. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

While Us confirmed in January that the Modern Love alum and the American Horror Story actress had called it quits for good after three years together, they twosome have remained amicable coparents for their son.

In May, Hedlund took to social media to gush over his ex.

“To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” He wrote via Instagram at the time. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love.”

While Roberts, for her part, has not publicly spoken about the split, she did open up about being at peace with where life has taken her.

“I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'” she Tatler in March. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

Following their breakup, the Nickelodeon alum moved on with Cody John and the couple confirmed their romance via Instagram in August. “Sweet, sweet,” the In the Dark actor, 32, captioned a photo of himself and Roberts sharing a smooch while on yacht.

Hedlund, for his part, made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested for public intoxication. The On the Road star was released on a $2,100 bond.