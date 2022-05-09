Thankful for Rhodes! Garrett Hedlund penned a thoughtful message to ex Emma Roberts on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” Hedlund, 37, gushed in a handwritten note, which he shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 8. “You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night.”

The Country Strong star signed the letter, “All my love.”

Hedlund and the Unfabulous alum, 31, were first linked in March 2019 after Roberts split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. The twosome kept their romance relatively private before Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Roberts was pregnant with their first child.

“[They’re] surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” a source exclusively revealed one month later.

The Scream Queens alum gave birth to son Rhodes in December 2020. Before beginning their parenthood journey, an insider told Us that Hedlund and Roberts were “bonding a ton” and “really looking forward to” welcoming their little one.

Us confirmed in January that the American Horror Story veteran and the Minnesota native called it quits after nearly three years together. The split was “amicable,” a source explained the following month.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship,” the insider told Us. “When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well. … They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup.”

Roberts gave the On the Road actor “multiple ultimatums” before pulling the plug on their romance, per the source. The duo’s breakup came shortly after Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee. He was taken into police custody on January 23 and released the next day with a bond set at $2,100.

While raising their baby boy, Roberts has opened up about how motherhood has helped her find her true self. “I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'” she told Tatler in January. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

The Nerve star reflected on teaching Rhodes to “be the utmost gentleman” as he grows up, adding, “I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

