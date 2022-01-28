Changing and growing. Emma Roberts opened up about finding herself amid news of her split from Garrett Hedlund in a new interview.

“I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'” the American Horror Story actor, 30, told Tatler in a new cover story published on Friday, January 28, after declining to comment on her relationship with Hedlund, 37. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

Instead, Roberts is focused on son Rhodes, who she shares with the Country Strong star, and enjoying motherhood. “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman,” the Scream Queens alum explained.

She continued: “I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Roberts and Hedlund called it quits after nearly three years of dating. While the Unfabulous alum hasn’t publicly commented on the breakup, she did hint about moving forward in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 27. “[I had] he most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place,” she wrote, sharing photos from her relaxing Costa Rican getaway.

The Belletrist cofounder has previously expressed her desire to keep her relationships — and breakups — out of the limelight. “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” Roberts told Cosmopolitan in May 2019.

Explaining that growing up as a celebrity has made it “hard to have a private moment,” Roberts noted that “because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story.”

Ultimately, the Holidate star is OK with keeping her love life under wraps. “I think I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life and so do the people who love me and who I love,” she said at the time.

Like Roberts, Hedlund has not yet openly commented on the split. Hours before Us confirmed the breakup, the TRON: Legacy star released his debut single “The Road,” which seemingly chronicled a tumultuous relationship.

“4000 miles to just be still / Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it,” Hedlund sings in the ballad, which was released on Friday, January 21. “But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

The Modern Love alum was later arrested for public intoxication on Saturday, January 23. Us confirmed that Hedlund was was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, and was released the following day. His next court date is set for March 28.