Relax and refresh. Emma Roberts gave her social media followers a glimpse of her Costa Rican getaway following her split from Garrett Hedlund.

The Scream Queens alum, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 27, that she was enjoying “the most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place,” as she soaked up the sun at the Hacienda Altagracia Resort.

“[The resort has] the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences. Can’t wait to get back!” she added, sharing a series of photos from her trip featuring her floating in the pool and meditating in front of a stream.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Roberts and Hedlund, 37, had called it quits. The couple, who welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020, were first linked in March 2019 and kept their relationship relatively private before their split.

Ahead of Rhodes’ birth, a source told Us that the American Horror Story star and Hedlund were “bonding a ton” as they prepared to become parents.

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” the insider said in November 2020. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

The Friday Night Lights star later gushed about being a new father after spending some one-on-one time with Rhodes while Roberts was at work. “It was every day, all day with mister young man,” he told Extra in July 2021. “My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Shortly before Us confirmed the pair’s breakup, Hedlund released his debut single, which seemed to be about a tumultuous relationship.

“4000 miles to just be still / Was it worth it / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it,” the Country Strong actor sings in the ballad, which was released on Friday, January 21. “But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

Hedlund was later arrested for public intoxication on Saturday, January 23. Us confirmed that the TRON: Legacy star was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, and was released the following day. His next court date is set for March 28.