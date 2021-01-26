Mini-me! Emma Roberts is already introducing her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund’s son, Rhodes, to the world of books.

“Rhodes meet Joan 💫 @belletrist,” Roberts, 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 25, alongside a snap of herself holding her newborn, giving fans a glimpse of his face for the first time.

The Scream Queens alum’s black-and-white photo came nearly one month after the little one’s birth. The image showed Rhodes, who was reportedly born on December 27, cuddling up to her chest as she read Joan Didion’s Let Me Tell You What I Mean. Roberts also tagged Belletrist, which is her and friend Karah Preiss’ book club.

Two weeks prior, the American Horror Story actress posted the first photo of her and Hedlund’s baby on social media.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right☀️,” she captioned the snap of herself sitting outside with her son in her arms. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

The We’re the Millers actress’ color-coordinated photo came just weeks after she and the 36-year-old actor became parents in December 2020. The couple’s son weighed 9 pounds at birth, according to multiple reports.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo are loving life with their baby boy. “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well,” the insider said.

Us broke the news in June 2020 that the Holidate actress was pregnant with her and the Country Strong actor’s first child.

Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the pregnancy hours later, writing on Instagram how “very excited” she was to become a grandma.

A source exclusively told Us in July 2020 that the couple were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time” after learning they were expecting.

The following month, Roberts confirmed the news and revealed that she was having a baby boy.

“Me … and my two favorite guys,” she captioned an Instagram photo in August, showing off her baby bump while sitting with the Tron: Legacy star.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked in March 2019, shortly after the Unfabulous alum split from Evan Peters.

The former couple, who met while filming Adult World, started dating in 2012 before getting engaged the following year. They took breaks in the relationship in 2015 and 2016 before calling it quits for good in 2019.

Hedlund, for his part, dated Kirsten Dunst from 2011 to 2016.