Focusing on the positive. Weeks after splitting from ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts reflected on the good in her life as she rang in her 31st birthday.

The American Horror Story actor shared a photo of herself sporting an orange one-piece bathing suit, standing on rocks in a stream surrounded by trees.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes,” she captioned the picture on Thursday, February 10, via Instagram. “Feeling very grateful and loved! #31 🧡.”

Celebrity tributes then poured in for the mom of one.

“I love you so much 📚🍷🤳🏽,” Nicole Richie commented on the post. “Happy happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Roberts also reposted well wishes from Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele and Aly and AJ.

It has been a tumultuous past few weeks for the former Nickelodeon star, who shares 13-month-old son Rhodes with Hedlund, 37, but she appears to be in good spirits.

One day after Us Weekly confirmed their breakup, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on January 23. The Country Strong star was released the next day after posting a $2,100 bond for the misdemeanor.

On January 27, a few days after the TRON: Legacy actor’s most recent arrest, Roberts posted an Instagram snap musing on her fresh start while in Costa Rica. “The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place,” the We’re the Millers star wrote.

In a Tatler interview published on January 28, Roberts emphasized her current happiness. “I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,” she said. “ … I love where I’m standing now.”

Where she is standing now includes diving into her role as a working mom. The Aquamarine lead will soon appear in the thriller Abandoned, which is about a new mother struggling with postpartum psychosis.

While her own pregnancy was unexpected — Roberts and Hedlund were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” a source told Us in June 2020 about the news they were expecting — she has flourished in her role as a mom. The New York native often shares sweet Instagram photos grinning and cuddling with her baby boy. Rhodes, along with Roberts’ mom and sister Grace, sent a bouquet of flowers to the star on her birthday, which she reposted on her Instagram story.

