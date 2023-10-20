Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski has always been one of my favorite models. Not only does she seem so real (if you haven’t read her book My Body, you must!), but she also has the most impeccable style. When I’m in need of upgrading my wardrobe, I scan through her most recent street style looks to gain inspiration. A few weeks ago, she was spotted wearing the most gorgeous rust colored leather trench with faux-fur cuffs from BLANKNYC. When I saw it, I knew it belonged in my closet — STAT!

Unfortunately, the style is from three seasons ago — EmRata was actually seen sporting the coat out and about back in 2020, and it subsequently sold out. Luckily, the brand designed a similar coat that has the same vibe… and it’s available on Amazon!

Get the BLANKNYC In The Moment Vegan Leather Coat for just $168 (originally $198) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Trench coats are classic wardrobe pieces that can last for decades, and we love that the style has gotten an upgrade in recent years thanks to fun fabrics like vegan leather. Regardless of fabric, though, the silhouette happens to be universally figure-flattering thanks to the longer hem paired with tie closures that expertly accentuate your shape. Plus, they really are a catch-all coat — whether it’s a freezing or in-between weather day, or if you’re looking for a dressier overcoat or a casual jacket to throw on, trench coats fit the bill in every situation.

The In The Moment Coat is a few steps above from other leather options we’ve found — and not just because it’s supermodel-approved. First, because it’s constructed with vegan leather (as opposed to real leather), the coat happens to be much more affordable. A real leather coat can run upwards of $500, while this one is a fraction of the price.

Beyond the price, we adore the little details, like the functional deep pockets, and the faux-fur lined collar that not only looks luxurious, but also helps keep you warm during the most blistering winter days. Additionally, we’ve always been impressed with BLANKNYC’s quality, so you can rest assured that this coat will look pristine years down the line.

Add this leather trench to cart now to rock the model off-duty look all season long!

Get the BLANKNYC In The Moment Vegan Leather Coat for just $168 (originally $198) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from BLANKNYC here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shoppers Say They 'Live in These' No. 1 Bestselling Leggings — On Sale! Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Leggings are certainly an essential part of any chilly-weather wardrobe, but when those temperatures descend below freezing, your classic cotton […]

Related: Shop lululemon’s Brand-New Wundermost Collection of Seriously Soft Styles Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Attention, lululemon lovers: if you thought the Align line was buttery soft, then buckle up! Because the beloved activewear brand just launched a new bodywear collection called Wundermost, featuring its softest fabric yet. Designed with double-layered Ultra-Soft Nulu, […]

Related: 20 Fashionable Lightweight Sweaters for Those In-Between Weather Days Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I love fall just as much as the next person, but I find it so difficult to dress myself. The weather really throws me for a loop when it’s 40 degrees in the morning and 65 by mid-afternoon. […]