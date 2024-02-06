Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ready to shed your winter skin? No more dry, flaky, dull complexion. Just soft, glowy radiance from here on out. No chemical peels required!

You can reveal like-new skin with the help of our current favorite facial scrub and mask. This product has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, and the best part about buying it now is that it’s on sale!

Get the Era Organics Revive+ Microdermabrasion Manuka Honey Walnut Scrub and Mask now starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This spa-quality mask, which is on sale in both sizes, is ready to address just about every skin concern there is. It’s formulated to cleanse pores, revive skin and help keep blemishes and blackheads away. It could also help fade the appearance of acne scars and dark spots. It may even address fine lines and wrinkles!

This scrub is made with manuka honey to hydrate and replenish thirsty skin with its nourishing blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Aloe vera adds some soothing moisture as well, while orange peel oil brightens. You’ll also find cehami in the ingredients, which may aid recovery in so many ways, it’s almost “too good to be true,” as Wild Naturals writes.

This product also contains walnut shells — as opposed to toxic microbeads — for a physically exfoliating, resurfacing ingredient to slough away dead skin. They’re what this scrub a scrub and not just a mask. Though it can be used as either!

This USA-made, cruelty-free multitasker continues to impress shoppers by being free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol, SLS, harsh chemicals, hidden toxins, fragrance and cheap fillers. Who doesn’t love a great clean beauty find?

To use this skincare favorite, always cleanse your face first. Then apply in gentle, circular motions and rinse. Want to use it as a mask to show your skin a little extra love? Leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Era Organics here and explore more face scrubs here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

