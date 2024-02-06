Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I spy with my little eye… a can’t-miss deal! When it comes to eye creams and treatments, we refuse to settle — but trying out product after product can put a serious dent in the wallet.

This is why we keep a keen eye out for sales — especially on brands that seem to have every shopper vehemently on their side. One of those brands is Baebody, whose top product is an eye gel seemingly made of magic. And now, the price is made of magic too!

Get the Baebody Eye Gel (originally $35) marked down to just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

This anti-aging, collagen-boosting product has a super lightweight gel formula that’s wonderfully clean. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and it’s been allergy and sensitization-tested to make sure it’s safe for all skin types.

Let’s get into the ingredients and potential benefits of using this eye gel, because there are many. Want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles? Blue chamomile could help with that. Want to reduce puffiness and bloating? Let gingko biloba step in. Dealing with redness and irritation? Jojoba oil, cucumber and aloe vera make up a dream team to soothe, refresh and cool skin!

Even the packaging of this cruelty-free eye gel stands out. It comes in a sanitary airless pump dispenser, which is not only more hygienic but also more fun to use than a regular bottle. It’s great for traveling too. No leaks! There’s also a smaller version available in a tube if you need something for your carry-on.

With over 25,000 ratings, you can read many reviews of shoppers expressing their love for this eye product. “I have to say that the results are the best I’ve experienced,” one said, “and I’ve used a lot of anti-aging products, including some that cost well over $100.”

Another huge plus? This eye gel can also be used on your face and neck as a moisturizer. Again, so great for traveling (or simplifying your routine). Apply day or night — or both! — after cleansing. Need something super heavy duty for dry skin? Grab the eye cream version available on the same page!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Baebody here and explore other under-eye skincare finds here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

