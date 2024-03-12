Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I always love learning about what products were used to prep for red carpet appearances, and it never ceases to amaze me when I find out their makeup artist used a full face of drugstore formulas — it goes to show that you don’t need to spend a ton of money to look flawless! For the 96th annual Academy Awards, Eva Longoria was one of those celebrities who opted for affordable favorites, and, unsurprisingly, the final result was straight perfection!

The actress’ makeup artist, Elan Bongiorno, exclusively used L’Oreal Paris to give Longoria her impeccable glow. The Flamin’ Hot director’s finished look wasn’t just because of makeup though. The main reason she looked so radiant and bright-eyed was due to her skin prep, which included one of the brand’s bestsellers that Hollywood’s elite and everyday people alike adore: The Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Hydrating Eye Serum.

This innovative eye serum behaves like a full night’s sleep in a bottle, ensuring you appear well-rested even if you tossed and turned all night. How does it do this? Well, the secret lies in the key ingredients — one of which you’ll find in your morning coffee. A mix of hyaluronic acid and caffeine dramatically nourishes the delicate eye area. The former pulls moisture into the skin, helping to plump and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles; while the latter acts as a powerful depuffer. The effects of the serum itself are enhanced by the rollerball applicator which soothes and cools upon contact for an invigorating refresh.

While it works beautifully on its own, when applied before makeup, the serum creates the optimal canvas for foundation, concealer and eyeshadow to glide on — which is why Longoria looked nearly airbrushed on the carpet! It simply proves how important your skin prep is.

Even if you’re not planning on attending a major awards show, applying this lightweight serum on the daily can drastically improve eye bags, wrinkles and dark circles — just ask one of the thousands of happy Amazon reviewers. ” I’m 70 yrs young, and I tried every wrinkle cream,” one shopper writes. “This is the only one that worked.”

Another mentions that she feels decades younger thanks to this handy eye product. “I swear by this stuff! It’s a part of my daily facial routine. Honestly there’s nothing else that works as well for keeping wrinkles at bay,” she gushes. “I’m 86 years old and my skin is as smooth as a baby’s. People rarely, if ever, guess my age. My doctor has even commented on it!”

Regardless of your age, this affordable eye serum will leave you looking and feeling your best — and if one of the world’s best actresses swears by it for Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s certainly worthy of adding to your vanity.

