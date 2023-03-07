Eva Longoria ‘Lives and Dies’ by This Eye Serum: It ‘Feels So Delicious’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having trouble finding an eye cream you actually love? You may find yours isn’t doing enough, or it’s way too greasy and heavy to wear in the daytime. It may even be bothering your eyes, which is a big no-no. But the answer isn’t necessarily buying a more expensive eye cream — it might be switching to an eye serum instead!

Anti-aging eye serums have been gaining more and more popularity, and the more we learn, the more we’re convinced that they’re here to stay. Amazon reviewers have been giving this one so many five-star ratings — and it even has Eva Longoria’s approval!

Was $33 On Sale: $28 You Save 15% See it!

Longoria recently spoke to Pop Sugar about her favorite beauty treatments and products, shouting out L’Oreal Paris — she’s a brand ambassador! “I live and die by hyaluronic acid with my Revitalift products from L’Oréal,” she said. “There’s an amazing Revitalift Serum for your eyes, and it has this amazing applicator, this little rollerball, and it just feels so delicious.”

This eye serum is designed to target dark circles, crow’s feet, puffiness, dryness — anything that’s bringing down your eye area. It’s made with 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid plus 1% pure caffeine to seriously hydrate and perk up tired eyes. And can we talk about the “amazing applicator” Longoria mentioned? It’s made with three cooling, stainless steel balls that feel ultra-refreshing and bend with your eye contour for a lovely little massage!

Was $33 On Sale: $28 You Save 15% See it!

This eye serum is fragrance-free, paraben-free, allergy-tested and ophthalmologist-tested, making it a nice choice for sensitive eyes. It’s on sale too, making it a nice choice for anybody who likes to save money! It even comes with a moisturizer sample! Plus, from now through March 18, the L’Oreal Amazon store even has a deal that automatically saves you $10 when you add $30 worth of eligible products to your cart!

You can use this eye serum morning and evening — it’s non-greasy, so it should layer well under makeup in the daytime. Use little circles to massage the under-eye area up to your temples, then glide the applicator over the eyelids before tapping in the excess with your fingers. You’ll soon be well on your way to eye-mazing results!

Was $33 On Sale: $28 You Save 15% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Oreal Paris here and explore other eye serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite beauty products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!