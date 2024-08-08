Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you ever feel like your skin is too dry? We get it. Whether it’s because of the finicky weather pattern or some other reason, dealing with dry skin and how it makes you look can be annoying. This is why you should invest in a tinted moisturizer for an option that lends slight color to your skin while protecting it and keeping it hydrated! Eva Mendes, known for starring in Hitch and 2 Fast 2 Furious, has radiant skin. We found her favorite tinted moisturizer — and it’s only $44 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Mendes said that this is one of her favorite products to use if she only has five minutes to get ready, and we see why! It’s a nifty beauty tool that we’re sure you’ll love, too!

This Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 is a great option to add to your beauty routine. Essentially, it offers a sheer hint of coverage consisting of SPF 30 — which protects against UVA and UVB rays — and tamarind seed extract — which helps the skin retain moisture and prevent water evaporation to provide long-lasting hydration. Also, it features kukui seed oil that increases the skin’s moisture levels long-term for 24 hours of hydration. It’s a healthy, simple option to help reduce signs of visibly dry skin.

Get the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this tinted moisturizer is easy! To use it, you should apply it on a freshly cleaned face. You should apply a small amount and apply it evenly on your face — that’s it! Then, you can commence your favorite makeup routine — in our book, this is a win-win product.

While reviewing and gushing over this moisturizer, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I’ve used this product for years. It is especially good for “mature” skin.”

One more reviewer said, “This tinted moisturizer is so lightweight and pretty. I have tried other brands, and nothing compares to this one. Buy it!!”

So, if you’re looking for a simple way to keep your skin feeling hydrated and protected, this Eva Mendes-approved tinted moisturizer could do the trick!

