Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re in spring on the calendar, it still feels like we’re dealing with finicky transitional weather — seriously! This is ever apparent in how these drastic weather patterns affect our skin. Whether you have crepey or dry skin, one way to alleviate these ailments is to invest your time and money in skin care — i.e., buying body scrubs. Eva Mendes, known for starring in Hitch and Training Day, is often revered for her beautiful skin — and we found her favorite body scrub that’s available to shop now on Amazon!

Related: 12 Best Exfoliating Face Washes in 2023 Slough away dead skin and more gunk from your face with these best of the best exfoliating face washes — details

In an interview with The Strategist, Mendes said that this scrub is effective and she can’t get enough of it. “This is Miranda Kerr’s product. A friend of mine gave it to me, and I didn’t know that it was her line until I looked it up,” Mendes told the publication. “I make sure I don’t run out of it. It’s got turmeric — I love that it smells very clean. Once I smell something, I can tell whether it’s going to be good for me or not. This isn’t too perfume-y at all. And she’s very, very clean with her ingredients. It’s exfoliating, but it’s not harsh. I love the size of the beads. I like a bigger bead. They tend to be softer. I use it daily, when I’m in the shower, because it’s just that good.”

The KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub is an easy way to soften your skin and get it in tip-top shape for shorts, dresses and sleeveless numbers. This scrub uses a blend of bio-actives and natural exfoliators to remove dead skin and leave the skin feeling nice and supple. Also, its blend of turmeric improves skin texture and adds more radiance, along with Rosehip seeds for firmness and peppermint for a refreshing scent.

Get the KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this body scrub, you can use it before or after you wash your body in the shower — but keep in mind that it leaves a peppermint smell behind. First, take a small glob in your hand and rub the scrub all over your body. Then, let it sit for 10-30 seconds. Finally, wash it off.

While using and reviewing this body scrub, an Amazon reviewer noted, “This is a lovely mint-scented large-grained scrub. It is indeed invigorating, as stated in the listing. My body feels very smooth after scrubbing with this product. It has a strong, uplifting mint scent. The package is beautiful.”

Another reviewer said, “This body scrub smells like the spa. I love how gritty and exfoliating it feels on the skin. And the exfoliating particles don’t dissolve immediately, which makes a little bit go a long way. I highly recommend this product. My skin feels smooth and silky.”

Additionally, making sure your skin feels luxurious in any season can become a task, but it shouldn’t be! If you’re looking for an easy tool to add to your shower routine, this turmeric-based exfoliating body scrub could be the answer!

See it: Get the KORA Organics Invigorating Body Scrub for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from KORA here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Eva Mendes Says ‘Nothing Beats’ These $2 Exfoliating Bath Mitts For many of Us, winter is synonymous with dry skin. Scaly legs, rough elbows, a dull complexion — absolutely none of it is fun. We’ve certainly tried our fair share of body scrubs and rich lotions, but still, the flakes persist. Eva Mendes has also “tried everything” when it comes to exfoliating her body. And […]