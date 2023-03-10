Everlane’s Denim Sale Is Happening for 2 Days Only — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two days only! Everlane has just launched a massive sale event on their bestselling denim styles, but it’s only happening for the duration of this weekend. We’re always in the mood for a new pair of jeans, so this is the perfect opportunity to score some great denim!

What we love most about Everlane is the way that they create their garments. Sure, their designs are chic — but they’re also created sustainably with eco-friendly materials. You can confidently buy these jeans knowing the people who made them received a fair wage, which is all anyone could ask for! If you want to snag a solid pair of denim at an even better price, check out which styles from the sale are our absolute favorites below!

These Cutoff Shorts

With summer coming up in a few months, new denim shorts are a necessity!

Originally $68 On Sale: $58 You Save 15% See it!

These OG Jeans

These specific jeans have been a top seller for Everlane because of their higher rise fit, which is ideal for any type of crop top!

Originally $98 On Sale: $75 You Save 23% See it!

These High-Waisted Straight Jeans

These jeans nail the vintage aesthetic. They’re made from non-stretch denim and have a classic fit which is not particularly tight — but not too loose either!

Originally $108 On Sale: $58 You Save 46% See it!

These Slouchier Straight Jeans

If you’re looking for an extra high rise jean, this pair is the highest style that Everlane has ever created!

Originally $98 On Sale: $75 You Save 23% See it!

These Fitted Straight Jeans

We love that this pair has a more casual vibe thanks to the frayed hem on the pant leg, which is totally fitting for the summer!

Originally $88 On Sale: $26 You Save 70% See it!

These Wider Leg Jeans

You can also grab a super high-waisted style with this pair of jeans — they also have a button fly closure which can cinch in the lower belly area!

Originally $108 On Sale: $58 You Save 46% See it!

These Retro Jeans

If you want to go for the mom jean look, this is the pair to buy! They have a comfortable fit that’s catapulted them to the list of Everlane’s bestsellers.

Originally $108 On Sale: $58 You Save 46% See it!

Want more? Check out all of the denim that’s on sale at Everlane here!

