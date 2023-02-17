Shop Everlane’s Presidents’ Day Weekend Sale — Up to 70% Off Markdowns

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially made it to another long weekend! In honor of our forefathers (and fabulous First Ladies), we’ve decided to celebrate with some retail therapy. From now until Monday, Everlane is offering up to 70% off already discounted items on the site. If you’ve been meaning to stock up on everyday denim or breezy spring styles, then this is your sign to shop until you drop.

We picked out nine of our favorite deals from the Presidents’ Day weekend-long sale below. Get ready for warmer weather with these major markdowns from Everlane!

The Way-High Jean

Sick of low-rise jeans that fall below your belly button? Say hello to your new best friend, the Way-High Jean from Everlane! These popular pants accentuate your waist and make your legs look miles long!

Was $98 On Sale: $29 You Save 70% See It!

The String One-Piece

Swimsuit season is right around the corner! No need to panic — we found a one-piece that will flatter every figure. Made with recycled materials, this swimsuit features adjustable tie straps and removable pads.

Was $70 On Sale: $21 You Save 70% See It!

The Cashmere Cardigan

Winter may be coming to an end, but we’re always on the lookout for cozy clothing! This cashmere cardigan is a closet staple for year-round luxury. One customer called this sweater a “cornerstone piece.”

Was $200 On Sale: $100 You Save 50% See It!

The Perform 24/7 Legging

Crafted with a super soft finish, these sweat-wicking leggings will keep you comfy as you work out or hang out. “I absolutely love how soft and form fitting they are,” one shopper gushed. “They’re so comfortable I could wear them all the time!”

Was $68 On Sale: $20 You Save 71% See It!

The Organic Cotton Crew Tee

This basic cotton tee is a steal! Lightweight, soft and breathable, it’s the perfect top for warmer weather.

Was $35 On Sale: $14 You Save 60% See It!

The Eyelet Puff Sleeve Top

We’re giving this eyelet puff-sleeve top all the heart eyes! Designed with a crochet knit texture and knit-back detailing, this romantic top is flirty and feminine. A spring dream!

Was $95 On Sale: $38 You Save 60% See It!

The Oversized Poplin Shirt

This oversized stripe shirt is a versatile wardrobe essential! You can wear it on its own with trousers or jeans, or you could style it as a layering piece or cover-up with a two-piece set.

Was $85 On Sale: $38 You Save 55% See It!

The Naia Ripple Tiered Maxi Dress

Dreamy dress! This silky-soft tiered maxi was made for a sunny spring day. Plus, this frock comes with pockets! Obsessed.

Was $168 On Sale: $50 You Save 70% See It!

The Denim Shirt Jacket

Part chambray shirt and part jean jacket, this shacket looks good with everything. According to one review, “This shacket is amazing. The material is a denim non-stretch with a bit of thickness that makes it sturdy and durable.”

Was $128 On Sale: $58 You Save 55% See It!

