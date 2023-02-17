Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether it’s being bold with an accent color, adding a new piece of art or experimenting with a funky pattern, it’s always fun to revamp your home decor once in a while. But naturally, decor and furniture upgrades can be pricey. If you’re wondering what’s worth the splurge, check out Anthropologie for high-quality pieces and essentials you’ll never get sick of.

Looking to spice up your home with unique and elegant decor? Luckily, Anthropologie has it all — so get your hands on some steals during the retailer’s Presidents’ Day sale. You can score up to 30% off hundreds of fan-favorite pieces thanks to this limited-time offer. There’s something for every budget within the vast array of goodies, with many options being investments. Hurry — it’s just this weekend!

Minka Textured Pot

If you’re sick of basic planters but still want to incorporate nature into your home, these minka textured pots are for you. Elevate your aesthetic instantly — these are ideal for your kitchen, dining room or anywhere else your plants reside.

Get the Minka Textured Pot for prices starting at $27 (originally $34) now!

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

Gold accents are so in! A mirror enhances any space and is obviously the perfect piece of decor for an empty wall. Elegant, classy and versatile, this is a true investment.

Get the Gleaming Primrose Mirror starting at $384 (originally $548) now!

Fern Wall Cabinet

Have you started a new skincare routine but don’t have space for all of the products? This wall cabinet is clean and sleek, allowing you to organize all of your bathroom necessities.

Get the Fern Wall Cabinet for $489 (originally $698) now!

Handwoven Maximus Rug

If you want to add a pop of color to a room in your home, this rug is an excellent starting point. The colorful stripes and ombré pattern create fantastic flooring, and the rug comes in eight sizes — so it will suit any area.

Get the Handwoven Maximus Rug starting at $62 (originally $88) now!

Madelyn Capiz Oval Faceted Chandelier

A white chandelier with gold bordering — it’s a stunning sight. This fixture can brighten an entire room and will instantly become the focal point in any fabulous spread.

Get the Madelyn Capiz Oval Faceted Chandelier for $699 (originally $998) now!

Motion Lines Wall Art

Simple, modern and swoon-worthy. The Korean artist Guseul Park views art as meditation, so this piece is designed to add a calming essence to your home. We’ll take it!

Get the Motion Lines Wall Art for $601 (originally $848) now!

Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Everyone needs a reliable throw blanket to ensure you’re cozy on the couch. This trendy faux-fur throw is the ultimate addition to any sofa setup!

Get the Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket for $104 (originally $158) now!

Didn’t find what you wanted? Shop the whole Anthropologie sale here!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!