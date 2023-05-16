Best Value! Use Our Code to Try EveryPlate at Just $1.49 a Meal

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You’re probably well-aware of the magic of meal kits by now. Less time grocery shopping? Check. Fewer meal prep steps? Check. Faster, easier recipes that let you spend less time in the kitchen? Check. There is a big problem with some meal kit services, however, and that’s the price.

It’s hard to justify choosing a meal kit when you can spend less at the grocery store — or even ordering takeout. It shouldn’t have to be a battle of weighing the pros versus the cons in your mind. If a meal kit is worth a try, it should be obvious. That’s how we feel about EveryPlate — especially when we have a discount code on our side!

Use code 149A360 to try EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal on your first box!

EveryPlate is known as America’s Best Value Meal Kit. Even without the discount code, servings start at just $4.99. It’s 25% cheaper than grocery shopping too! EveryPlate offers 26 recipes per week, plus up to 22 proteins, sides, snacks, desserts, lunches and breakfasts you can add on. Indulge in meals like meals like Crispy Buffalo Ranch Chicken or BBQ Bacon & Onion Flatbreads and enjoy extras like Vanilla Delight Cheesecakes or Spinach & Feta Egg Bites!

One of our favorite parts? Each high-quality recipe is just six simple steps. Mouthwatering, perfectly-sized portions could be just 30 minutes away. Some options even take 15 minutes or less!

When selecting your plan, you have a few options. Select the number of people you’re feeding and the amount of meals you want per week. You can also choose your preferences: Meat & Veggie, Veggie, Family Faves, Quick & Easy or Nutrish & Delish. Feel free to choose more than one! You’ll always have access to every available meal, but your preferences will be listed first. And remember, even if you choose a Veggie meal, for example, you may still be able to add on a protein when creating your box!

Finalize your meal choices by the deadline each week and the next thing you know, all of your ingredients and recipe cards will arrive at your doorstep. Not home until the evening? Don’t worry — the insulated boxes will keep your food cool. Going on vacation? You can easily skip a week! You can cancel any time as well. We told you choosing EveryPlate would be an easy decision!

