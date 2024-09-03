Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether it be Katie Holmes wearing a burgundy jumpsuit or Meghan Markle in an entire burnt orange outfit, our favorite rich moms are inspiring Us with their fall fashion choices. And it got us thinking, we could use a rich mom revamp for our fall clothing selection as well. So, we rounded up these 17 fall fashion pieces that bring all of the rich mom energy and will make your autumn wardrobe look extra expensive.

Warning: These rich mom fall picks are so good, you’ll want to add them to your cart immediately! Our roundup includes everything from this luxe-looking tie jacket to an effortlessly chic wrap dress and a few designer looking bags. The best part? Though they’d be rich mom-approved, they start at just $16.

17 Fall Rich Mom Fashion Pieces for an Expensive-Looking Autumn Wardrobe

Darling Day Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This knit wrap dress is not only unquestionably chic, it has a body-flattering design and soft and stretchy fabric too!

2. Stylish and Slimming: An Amazon bestseller, we can see rich moms wearing this casually cute wrap dress for afternoon nail appointments, lunches and school pickups!

3. Easily Elevating: With its knit top, tie waist and striped flare skirt, this midi sweater dress will make it look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you did!

4. Chic Shirt Dress: A chic cotton shirtdress like this J.Crew style is one of those dresses that easily transitions from summer into fall!

5. Polka Dot Perfection: This polka dot slip midi dress is made for fancy luncheons or brunches!

Classy Coats and Jackets

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-waist jacket brings all of the cozy and effortless rich mom vibes and comes in several colors to choose from!

7. Try the Trench: A staple in every rich mom’s closet is a luxe-looking trench coat like this windproof style that comes with a belt for waist cinching!

8. Stylishly Striped: Perfect for throwing over one of those chic fall dresses above is this striped cardigan that features vintage-style gold buttons!

Top-Tier Tops

9. Our Absolute Favorite: A new bestseller, this crochet-knit sweater could be dressed up with some white slacks or slip skirt or down with jeans!

10. Pretty Preppy: One majorly chic niche of rich mom style is the preppy look, which is perfectly embodied in this collared striped shirt!

11. Cozy Cable Knit: This cozy cable-knit sweater can be elevated with slacks and a button-up underneath or worn with lounge pants on the couch!

Power-Dressing Pants

12. Our Absolute Favorite: These tailored-style trousers are our favorite because of how easily they can make an outfit look expensive when paired with a chic blouse and jewelry!

13. Beautiful Barrels: A top trend for fall, these mid-rise barrel jeans from Abercrombie will make any rich mom look extra stylish when paired with kitten heels or boots!

14. The Perfect Pant: Not only do these wide-leg ponte pants from Spanx make workwear feel like loungewear, they also come in several length sizes to choose from!

Best of Bags

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This woven crossbody bag features a gold bow-knot detail, vegan leather and a square design!

16. Designer-Inspired: This mini top handle bag comes with a detachable crossbody and looks exactly like a popular designer style!

17. Trendy Tote: A popular Amazon style, this oversized leather tote bag was bought over 800 times last month!