The end of summer presents a unique opportunity for Us fashionistas. After months of dreamy Italian-style dresses and coastal-chic Hamptons-inspired looks, it’s time to turn over a new leaf with fall-inspired ensembles. Viral fashion aesthetics emerge at the drop of a hat, so keeping up with seasonal style trends can be a challenge. Instead of stressing over which pieces are trending, Us Weekly caught up with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger for the latest fall fashion picks that you can snag at T.J. Maxx!

Think about it for a sec. Consulting a celeb stylist is super-clutch! They keep our favorite entertainers dressed to impress. Erlanger, for example, is known for lacing Kelly Clarkson and Lupita Nyong’o in fierce ensembles for special occasions like the Olympics and the Toronto International Film Festival. The accomplished stylist and author partnered with TJ Maxx’s Styled by Runway incubator program, an initiative to mentor five up-and-coming stylists and provide them access to the brand’s exclusive premium shop Runway at TJ Maxx.

Erlanger told Us to expect loads of “menswear-inspired pieces,” lots of denim” and “Western-inspired pieces” on your favorite celebs and influencers this fall. Think tuxedos, denim dresses and pieces with fringe details, even when it comes down to boots and accessories. According to Erlanger, fashionistas should try layering “bold, vibrant hues” and opting for “denim [on] denim” ensembles. She even recommends stocking up on accessories like “fabulous” handbags, jewelry and sunglasses ahead of holiday season gifting. Best of all? You don’t have to go too far to stock up on new fashion this fall. You can check out TJ Maxx in-store or online for the lastest fall fashion picks.

Along with spilling the tea on upcoming style trends, Erlanger shared her top picks inspired by her clients. Check them out below:

1. Channel Lupita Nyong’o’s business babe style in this navy blue ALC Axel Jacket.

2. Recreate Kelly Clarkson’s daytime TV looks in this Derek Lamb 10 Crosby Raye Maxi Skirt!

3. Can’t get enough of ‘fits inspired by Clarkson’s style? Snag this Frame Puff-Sleeve Blouse!

4. This Halston Tiffany Gown is a fierce date-night look inspired by ones worn by Nyong’o!

5. Erlanger is a huge fan of this Nicholas Micah Paneled Maxi Dress!