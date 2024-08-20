Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding products that align best with your personality and personal style can be hard to nail down on an internet filled with products. But one thing that can make it easier is looking to the sun, moon and planetary alignment — AKA your zodiac sign. Famous astrologer Lisa Stardust shared with Us her curated shopping guide for each zodiac sign so you can find the products that were written for you in the stars.

In an exclusive interview with Us, Stardust shared how she partnered with the “buy now and pay later” shopping app, Klarna, to create the Cosmic Cart Shopping Guide. Stardust’s guide breaks down each zodiac sign and how to shop (and not shop) according to it. It features product recommendations, since how every zodiac sign has “things that they’re drawn to based on their qualities, planetary rulers and the colors associated with their zodiac sign.”

An aligned partnership, Stardust was “really excited” when Klarna reached out since she uses the company’s services already. She likes that it allows her and everyone else to “make purchases that are manageable and stress-free because it does offer flexible payment options for consumers.” She also called it “an innovator in AI-driven shopping features” since it allows you to “access different stores, read reviews, check price changes and get coupons.”

“So it’s pretty awesome and rad that they have that feature for people who are looking to buy their favorite things,” Stardust said.

The guide features an array of products, according to your sign, including fashion, beauty, home and more — and our favorites are pointed out below. When it comes to shopping for fashion products that align with your sign, Stardust says it’s “really about aligning with the attributes that define you, but [also] that you feel define you as that sign.” She also said that shopping for beauty products is “very similar, believe it or not,” since “through the lens of astrology,” they’re “kind of hand in hand.” Keep scrolling to find a gift for yourself or a gift for that special sign in your life, according to Stardust.

How to Shop for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Lisa Stardust

Aries

The first sign of the zodiac wheel, Aries are “all about fire.” And because they’re a “larger than life sign,” Stardust said they tend to like more sportier styles than others. This is because they’re ruled by Mars, so they’re probably always on the go — Mars is “an action planet.” “I would suggest sneakers, yoga pants, just so it’s easier for them to do their activities throughout the day,” Stardust said. “And they’re feisty, so they kinda love running around and rolling around town in athletic wear.”

Taurus

Ruled by Venus, a Taurus will love all of the shades of pink and green, since those are the colors of the planet. They’re going to be drawn toward clothing that is comfortable because “we all know Tauruses love to lounge around.” They’re also the type to want to put “food first and fashion second,” leading them to pick clothing based on where they’re going to dinner.

Gemini

Geminis are “twin stars,” so they’ll tend to have “juxtaposing fashion styles” depending on their mood. They’re known to “adhere to the color yellow,” and one day “might want to wear a fitted dress, and the next day they might want to wear a maxi dress.”

Cancer

Cancers are “very emotional,” so they like to use their clothing as a “protective shell” to guard their heart. This means you’d often catch a Cancer with an extra layer like a jacket or a cardigan “in case they feel that they need a security blanket.”

Leo

Leos are all about the “flair and glamour.” “They’re like the glamour-puss of the zodiac,” Stardust said. “So they’ll probably wear a really big red lip, have their nails done perfectly and rock some awesome eyeliner too, just because they like to be seen and make a statement.”

Virgo

Virgos are an earth sign, so they’ll likely prefer a simpler style — but it doesn’t mean they’re not fashionistas. They’re ruled by Mercury, which means they’re “always in the know of all the fashions and looks that are popular.” So, according to Stardust, Virgos might have a “very stylized monotone, monochrome, look” and are “dealing with the ‘fit overall, from makeup to shoes to dress.”

Libra

Libra is ruled by the Aries part of Venus, so they’re going to be drawn towards “light blues and pastels and whites, just because they do like to dress monochrome.” Stardust said she compared a Libra’s fashion sense to that of the character Samantha from Sex and the City since she wore monochrome pink and purple suits. They like these types of styles because “balance is really important to them, not just in life, but in their fashion as well.”

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for liking darker hues, like black, burgundy and jewel tones, however, according to Stardust, they like to wear clothing “that has a vintage-y feel” as well. “They’ll rock a look that is inspired by something from the 1970s and transform it to have its own new, innovative vibe,” Stardust said. “Because they’re a sign of evolution.”

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are going to create their own fashion rules and, according to Stardust, won’t “adhere to anyone else’s fashion advice except for their own because they are independent thinkers.” They’ll enjoy bright colors because they have such big personalities, but will also like purple because it represents “luck and abundance.” Sportier outfits like “ripped jeans and platform sneakers” are going to be their go-tos.

Capricorn

Capricorn, a sign on the more traditional side, is “associated with legacy,” so they’ll probably be more reserved in their fashion choices. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not fashionable. Stardust can see them wearing things like “a dress with a blazer or with a little print on it,” or “something that really speaks to their simplistic aesthetic.”

Aquarius

When it comes to fashion, Aquarius like to “dress to the beat of their own drum.” They’re a “really radical zodiac sign” and are “rebellious,” so they’ll want to wear things like pleather or leather bomber jackets — a “very wannabe, rebel without a cause type of look.”

Pisces

Pisces are the “dreamers” of the zodiac signs and are the type to “live their life through imagination.” “They dress through what aesthetic they want to portray,” Stardust said. They’ll want to wear things that are more whimsical, like sequins, and anything that’s sparkly. They also like cute accents in their clothing as well, like bows.