This Face Polish Is a Reliable Way to Exfoliate Sensitive Skin

Having dry or sensitive skin means you’ve likely found your holy grail serum or moisturizer already, but when your skin is super dry, red or irritated, you might want a little extra help for a quick fix. This calls for a face scrub!

Unfortunately, the problem with most face scrubs is that they’re designed more for oily skin. If your skin is on the drier side or tends to be more easily irritated, a lot of scrubs might be a little too drying or intense. But they’re so tempting to use if your skin is flaking or screaming for help! Luckily, there’s an option out there that can actually get the job done right.

Get the FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This super popular face polish is specifically made for dry, sensitive skin and even those with rosacea. It’s formulated to address redness, discoloration, irritation, dryness and those pesky dead skin cells. It’s a whipped polish made with micro cane sugar crystals, but it adds in ingredients like shea butter for dewy, replenished and radiant results!

If you want to physically exfoliate and slough away dead skin without destroying your moisture barrier, this face polish is a must. It’s known as “a refreshing makeover for your daily routine that surprises even the toughest face product critic.” It’s made with 98.5% natural ingredients, is cruelty-free and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and gluten. It’s also nut-free, which is an important thing to check for in face scrubs if you have nut allergies!

Get the FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This face polish, which is scented with a hint of natural grapefruit and citrus oils, is fantastic for the beginning of your skincare routine, as it not only exfoliates but helps to prep the skin for other products like serums, sheet masks and moisturizers.

To use, wet your face and use circular motions to gently massage the polish all over your skin using clean hands. Rinse away with warm water and finish up with the rest of your routine — feeling refreshed!

Get the FarmHouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

