Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, I love to search the internet for the best deals. Whether it’s for home goods or fashion items, I just love helping people save money and get the most bang for their buck! What’s more, now that we’re in a season of sales happening everywhere, I hit the jackpot when it comes to finding the best deals. If you love shopping at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Saks, Macy’s, Madewell, Brooklinen, and more, now is the time to shop!

Related: 8 Summer Fashion Essentials Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom Although summer is already underway, there’s still time to find all your comfy, cool summer fashion essentials. Whether you need a new skirt or a new top to pair with everything in your closet, now is a good time to find a deal on all your needs. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of […]

If you’re looking for a new dress or travel gear, you can find good deals on all your summer essentials! Nevertheless, I rounded up 30 deals that you should shop this weekend — read on to see what made our list!

Amazon

We love Amazon because it’s a hub that allows you to shop big-name brands and small businesses — it’s a literal one-stop shop. You can also get a sneak peek at Prime Day that’s set to happen next week!

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Was $410 You Save 55% On Sale: $186 See it!

YESNO Floral Maxi Dress

Was $60 You Save 37% On Sale: $38 See it!

Nordstrom

For all the fashionistas, Nordstrom is one of the premier destinations to get deals on popular designer brands and silhouettes! It’s also a great time to get a head start and preview the Anniversary sale that’s kicking off soon!

SARTO by Franco Sarto Marina Slide Sandal

Was $130 You Save 62% On Sale: $50 See it!

Karen Kane Mixed Lace Cotton Eyelet Shift Dress

Was $138 You Save 40% On Sale: $83 See it!

Walmart

If you’re looking for quality fashion and home needs that are price-conscious, look no further than Walmart! We love the store’s distinct brands because they’re trendy but affordable! I found the cutest utility shirt dress and midid slip dress that are breezy and chic!

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress

Was $18 You Save 44% On Sale: $10 See it!

Scoop Women’s Satin Midi Slip Dress with Side Slit

Was $36 You Save 39% On Sale: $22 See it!

Lululemon

We can’t get enough of Lululemon’s commitment to creating and designing functional, stretchy clothing. For all your workout clothing needs, Lululemon has you covered!

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup

Was $58 You Save 50% On Sale: $29 See it!

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″

Was $98 You Save 30% On Sale: $69 See it!

Macy’s

Macy’s such a gem when it comes to finding affordable, stylish fashion. The store’s sale section is currently filled with tons of breathable summer styles.

Style & Co. Women’s Boat-Neck Elbow Sleeve Cotton Top

Was $20 You Save 45% On Sale: $11 See it!

Coach Women’s Nikki C-Emblem Block-Heel Dress Sandals

Was $195 You Save 40% On Sale: $117 See it!

Michael Kors

Michael Kors is known for its affinity to create statement-making, bold handbags — enough said?

Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Was $598 You Save 60% On Sale: $239 See it!

Ayden Large Leather Tote Bag

Was $358 You Save 58% On Sale: $149 See it!

Zappos

For all the shoe gals, we know that Zappos is on your radar, but shopping the retailer’s sale section should be at the top of your to-do list this weekend! These Crocs Mega Crush sandals and platform Dr. Martens sandals I found will add some comfort to your summer rotation!

Crocs Classic Mega Crush Sandal

Was $70 You Save 31% On Sale: $48 See it!

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide

Was $100 You Save 28% On Sale: $72 See it!

Anthropologie

If you like versatile, boho-inspired fashion and home accessories, Anthropologie is right up your alley! This babydoll maxi dress and column midi dress I found will make sure you stay breezy and voluminous no matter what!

Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti Square-Neck Babydoll Maxi Dress

Was $228 You Save 43% On Sale: $130 See it!

By Anthropologie Linen Halter V-Neck Column Midi Dress

Was $178 You Save 44% On Sale: $100 See it!

Tory Burch

We love Tory Burch because the brand creates fun, luxe handbags that are a great entry point into the luxury handbag market! Here at Us, we love color — so I found a mini crossbody bag that’s bright and jelly sandals you’ll want to live in this summer!

Mini Miller Crossbody Bag

Was $298 You Save 33% On Sale: $199 See it!

Roxanne Jelly Sandal

Was $128 You Save 30% On Sale: $89 See it!

DSW

Another shoutout to the shoe girls, DSW’s sale section has plenty of summer (and fall styles) on sale right now! If you need new sandals, I found a chunky, espadrille version and a classic Teva variation!

Was $90 You Save 56% On Sale: $40 See it!

Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal

Was $75 You Save 37% On Sale: $47 See it!

Adidas

One of the most synonymous brands when it comes to sports gear is Adidas. Right now, the sale section includes discounts on popular sneakers, tights and more. I found the cutest slightly platform sneakers and cute short leggings.

Hoops 3.0 Bold Shoes

Was $75 You Save 40% On Sale: $45 See it!

3-Stripes Short Leggings

Was $35 You Save 40% On Sale: $21 See it!

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you like luxury fashion and beauty, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue! I found a fun, clear version of the popular Marc Jacobs tote bag and an eye-catching Longchamp top handle bag that will make carrying all your essentials easier this summer!

Marc Jacob The Medium Clear Tote Bag

Was $350 You Save 30% On Sale: $245 See it!

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Top Handle Bag

Was $110 You Save 30% On Sale: $77 See it!

Madewell

Madewell crafts sleek, minimal designs with plenty of character and flair without overdoing it! If that sounds like something you like, these wide-leg pocket patch jeans and this ribbed off-the-shoulder top will help you look sleek!

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Lape Wash: Patch Pocket Edition

Was $128 You Save 41% On Sale: $75 See it!

Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Was $62 You Save 35% On Sale: $40 See it!

Brooklinen

For those who need to refresh their bath and bed linens, Brooklinen has something for you! I found a sheet and bath towel bundle that’ll make waking up and leaving the bathroom hard tasks!

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Was $307 You Save 36% On Sale: $196 See it!

Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

Was $138 You Save 32% On Sale: $94 See it!

Revolve

Revolve is a hot spot for fashion girls who want to look edgy and fresh. I found a sexy mini dress that still feels refined and maxi jeans that I’m sure you’ll love to wear all year round!

L’Academie Etta Mini Dress

Was $228 You Save 37% On Sale: $144 See it!

AGOLDE Leif Low Slung Skirt

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us