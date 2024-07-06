Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As a shopping writer, I love to search the internet for the best deals. Whether it’s for home goods or fashion items, I just love helping people save money and get the most bang for their buck! What’s more, now that we’re in a season of sales happening everywhere, I hit the jackpot when it comes to finding the best deals. If you love shopping at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Saks, Macy’s, Madewell, Brooklinen, and more, now is the time to shop!
If you’re looking for a new dress or travel gear, you can find good deals on all your summer essentials! Nevertheless, I rounded up 30 deals that you should shop this weekend — read on to see what made our list!
Amazon
We love Amazon because it’s a hub that allows you to shop big-name brands and small businesses — it’s a literal one-stop shop. You can also get a sneak peek at Prime Day that’s set to happen next week!
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
YESNO Floral Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
For all the fashionistas, Nordstrom is one of the premier destinations to get deals on popular designer brands and silhouettes! It’s also a great time to get a head start and preview the Anniversary sale that’s kicking off soon!
SARTO by Franco Sarto Marina Slide Sandal
Karen Kane Mixed Lace Cotton Eyelet Shift Dress
Walmart
If you’re looking for quality fashion and home needs that are price-conscious, look no further than Walmart! We love the store’s distinct brands because they’re trendy but affordable! I found the cutest utility shirt dress and midid slip dress that are breezy and chic!
Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress
Scoop Women’s Satin Midi Slip Dress with Side Slit
Lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″
Macy’s
Macy’s such a gem when it comes to finding affordable, stylish fashion. The store’s sale section is currently filled with tons of breathable summer styles.
Style & Co. Women’s Boat-Neck Elbow Sleeve Cotton Top
Coach Women’s Nikki C-Emblem Block-Heel Dress Sandals
Michael Kors
Michael Kors is known for its affinity to create statement-making, bold handbags — enough said?
Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag
Ayden Large Leather Tote Bag
Zappos
For all the shoe gals, we know that Zappos is on your radar, but shopping the retailer’s sale section should be at the top of your to-do list this weekend! These Crocs Mega Crush sandals and platform Dr. Martens sandals I found will add some comfort to your summer rotation!
Crocs Classic Mega Crush Sandal
Dr. Martens Blaire Slide
Anthropologie
If you like versatile, boho-inspired fashion and home accessories, Anthropologie is right up your alley! This babydoll maxi dress and column midi dress I found will make sure you stay breezy and voluminous no matter what!
Tory Burch
We love Tory Burch because the brand creates fun, luxe handbags that are a great entry point into the luxury handbag market! Here at Us, we love color — so I found a mini crossbody bag that’s bright and jelly sandals you’ll want to live in this summer!
Mini Miller Crossbody Bag
Roxanne Jelly Sandal
DSW
Another shoutout to the shoe girls, DSW’s sale section has plenty of summer (and fall styles) on sale right now! If you need new sandals, I found a chunky, espadrille version and a classic Teva variation!
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Adidas
One of the most synonymous brands when it comes to sports gear is Adidas. Right now, the sale section includes discounts on popular sneakers, tights and more. I found the cutest slightly platform sneakers and cute short leggings.
Hoops 3.0 Bold Shoes
3-Stripes Short Leggings
Saks Fifth Avenue
If you like luxury fashion and beauty, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue! I found a fun, clear version of the popular Marc Jacobs tote bag and an eye-catching Longchamp top handle bag that will make carrying all your essentials easier this summer!
Marc Jacob The Medium Clear Tote Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Top Handle Bag
Madewell
Madewell crafts sleek, minimal designs with plenty of character and flair without overdoing it! If that sounds like something you like, these wide-leg pocket patch jeans and this ribbed off-the-shoulder top will help you look sleek!
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Lape Wash: Patch Pocket Edition
Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top
Brooklinen
For those who need to refresh their bath and bed linens, Brooklinen has something for you! I found a sheet and bath towel bundle that’ll make waking up and leaving the bathroom hard tasks!
Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle
Revolve
Revolve is a hot spot for fashion girls who want to look edgy and fresh. I found a sexy mini dress that still feels refined and maxi jeans that I’m sure you’ll love to wear all year round!
L’Academie Etta Mini Dress
AGOLDE Leif Low Slung Skirt