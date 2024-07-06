Your account
From Amazon to Revolve, Here Are the Best Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 61% Off

By
fashion and home deals this weekend

As a shopping writer, I love to search the internet for the best deals. Whether it’s for home goods or fashion items, I just love helping people save money and get the most bang for their buck! What’s more, now that we’re in a season of sales happening everywhere, I hit the jackpot when it comes to finding the best deals. If you love shopping at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Saks, Macy’s, Madewell, Brooklinen, and more, now is the time to shop!

If you’re looking for a new dress or travel gear, you can find good deals on all your summer essentials! Nevertheless, I rounded up 30 deals that you should shop this weekend — read on to see what made our list!

Amazon

We love Amazon because it’s a hub that allows you to shop big-name brands and small businesses — it’s a literal one-stop shop. You can also get a sneak peek at Prime Day that’s set to happen next week!

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Was $410 On Sale: $186
On Sale: $186
YESNO Floral Maxi Dress

Was $60 On Sale: $38
On Sale: $38
Nordstrom

For all the fashionistas, Nordstrom is one of the premier destinations to get deals on popular designer brands and silhouettes! It’s also a great time to get a head start and preview the Anniversary sale that’s kicking off soon!

SARTO by Franco Sarto Marina Slide Sandal

Was $130 On Sale: $50
On Sale: $50
Karen Kane Mixed Lace Cotton Eyelet Shift Dress

Was $138 On Sale: $83
On Sale: $83
Walmart

If you’re looking for quality fashion and home needs that are price-conscious, look no further than Walmart! We love the store’s distinct brands because they’re trendy but affordable! I found the cutest utility shirt dress and midid slip dress that are breezy and chic!

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress

Walmart

Was $18 On Sale: $10
On Sale: $10
Scoop Women’s Satin Midi Slip Dress with Side Slit

Walmart

Was $36 On Sale: $22
On Sale: $22
Lululemon

We can’t get enough of Lululemon’s commitment to creating and designing functional, stretchy clothing. For all your workout clothing needs, Lululemon has you covered!
lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Was $58 On Sale: $29
On Sale: $29
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28″

Was $98 On Sale: $69
On Sale: $69
Macy’s

Macy’s such a gem when it comes to finding affordable, stylish fashion. The store’s sale section is currently filled with tons of breathable summer styles.

Style & Co. Women’s Boat-Neck Elbow Sleeve Cotton Top

Was $20 On Sale: $11
On Sale: $11
Coach Women’s Nikki C-Emblem Block-Heel Dress Sandals

Was $195 On Sale: $117
On Sale: $117
Michael Kors

Michael Kors is known for its affinity to create statement-making, bold handbags — enough said?

Wilma Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Was $598 On Sale: $239
On Sale: $239
Ayden Large Leather Tote Bag

Was $358 On Sale: $149
On Sale: $149
Zappos

For all the shoe gals, we know that Zappos is on your radar, but shopping the retailer’s sale section should be at the top of your to-do list this weekend! These Crocs Mega Crush sandals and platform Dr. Martens sandals I found will add some comfort to your summer rotation!

Crocs Classic Mega Crush Sandal

Was $70 On Sale: $48
On Sale: $48
Dr. Martens Blaire Slide

Was $100 On Sale: $72
On Sale: $72
Anthropologie

If you like versatile, boho-inspired fashion and home accessories, Anthropologie is right up your alley! This babydoll maxi dress and column midi dress I found will make sure you stay breezy and voluminous no matter what!

Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti Square-Neck Babydoll Maxi Dress

Was $228 On Sale: $130
On Sale: $130
By Anthropologie Linen Halter V-Neck Column Midi Dress

Was $178 On Sale: $100
On Sale: $100
Tory Burch

We love Tory Burch because the brand creates fun, luxe handbags that are a great entry point into the luxury handbag market! Here at Us, we love color — so I found a mini crossbody bag that’s bright and jelly sandals you’ll want to live in this summer!

Mini Miller Crossbody Bag

Tory Burch

Was $298 On Sale: $199
On Sale: $199
Roxanne Jelly Sandal

Was $128 On Sale: $89
On Sale: $89
DSW

Another shoutout to the shoe girls, DSW’s sale section has plenty of summer (and fall styles) on sale right now! If you need new sandals, I found a chunky, espadrille version and a classic Teva variation!

Crown Vintage Kane Platform deals
Was $90 On Sale: $40
On Sale: $40
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal

Was $75 On Sale: $47
On Sale: $47
Adidas

One of the most synonymous brands when it comes to sports gear is Adidas. Right now, the sale section includes discounts on popular sneakers, tights and more. I found the cutest slightly platform sneakers and cute short leggings.

Hoops 3.0 Bold Shoes

Was $75 On Sale: $45
On Sale: $45
3-Stripes Short Leggings

Was $35 On Sale: $21
On Sale: $21
Saks Fifth Avenue

If you like luxury fashion and beauty, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue! I found a fun, clear version of the popular Marc Jacobs tote bag and an eye-catching Longchamp top handle bag that will make carrying all your essentials easier this summer!

Marc Jacob The Medium Clear Tote Bag

Was $350 On Sale: $245
On Sale: $245
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Top Handle Bag

Was $110 On Sale: $77
On Sale: $77
Madewell

Madewell crafts sleek, minimal designs with plenty of character and flair without overdoing it! If that sounds like something you like, these wide-leg pocket patch jeans and this ribbed off-the-shoulder top will help you look sleek!

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Lape Wash: Patch Pocket Edition

Was $128 On Sale: $75
On Sale: $75
Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Was $62 On Sale: $40
On Sale: $40
Brooklinen

For those who need to refresh their bath and bed linens, Brooklinen has something for you! I found a sheet and bath towel bundle that’ll make waking up and leaving the bathroom hard tasks!

Classic Percale Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Was $307 On Sale: $196
On Sale: $196
Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Bundle

Was $138 On Sale: $94
On Sale: $94
Revolve

Revolve is a hot spot for fashion girls who want to look edgy and fresh. I found a sexy mini dress that still feels refined and maxi jeans that I’m sure you’ll love to wear all year round!

L’Academie Etta Mini Dress

Was $228 On Sale: $144
On Sale: $144
AGOLDE Leif Low Slung Skirt

Was $238 On Sale: $143
On Sale: $143
