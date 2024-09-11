Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take a deep breath, dear reader. Can you smell it? Fall is in the air! It’s the time of year when we elevate our wardrobe with cozy knits and obsess over all things pumpkin spice. We add trendy new fashion items to our collection and indulge in autumn-friendly fruits and veggies, but the seasonal upgrades shouldn’t stop there. Why not revamp your space with fall home decor?

We know, we know! Fall home decor can be quite intimidating. Maybe you don’t want to go full-on spooky season with scary accents? Perhaps you want to opt for neutral shades instead of lively orange pieces. Look no further! We’ve taken the hassle out of searching for fall-inspired home decor after a quick trip to Amazon. We scoured through pages of seasonal rugs, throw blankets and accessories just so you don’t have to. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love a multi-purpose porject. This Dried Flower Lego set is perfect for bonding with your loved ones, but it’s a chic accent that adds a livens up any space you place it in — was $50, now just $39!

2. Ambient Lighting: Want to add a romantic touch to your space? Snag these flameless LED light candles. Not only do they flicker, but they have dreamy string attachments — was $28, now just $22!

3. Texture, Please: This throw pillow is so cute because it has plush pumpkins placed throughout — $20!

4. Coastin’: Don’t want to ruin your tables with condensation from drinks? These pumpkin-shaped coasters are just what you need — $8!

5. Blacked-Out: Don’t let sunlight interrupt your beauty rest. These terracotta black-out curtains banish sunlight and offer thermal insulation — $43!

6. Glamorous Harvest: If you love pumpkins and want to steer clear of bright orange colors, check out these glamorous white pumpkins have luxe gold details — $22!

7. Fall Hues: Whether you prefer terracotta shades or neutral green hues, you can upgrade your bedding with this high-quality comforter set — $49!

8. Flashing Lights: Switch up the vibe at the drop of the hat, courtesy of these smart light bulbs. It’s such a hit with shoppers that it was purchased more than 9,000 times in the past month — $30!

9. Dried Florals: If you were wondering, dried florals like pampas grass are trending again. This 100 piece set comes with a mixture florals so you can make bouquets for different rooms in your home — $27, now just $14!

10. Cheers: Make a toast in these warm, neutral-colored wine glass set — $30!

11. Rich Mom Slay: Your guest will feel like they’re dining at a Michelin star restaurant when they check out this luxurious ceramic dinnerware set — $80!

12. Maple Leaves: Celebrate the season’s harvest with this maple leaf and pumpkin-style table runner — $10!

13. Seasonal Scents: — Make your home smell like your favorite seasonal scent like pumpkin spice, courtesy of this Air Wick Plug-Ins $12!

14. Coziest Vibes: Relax and unwind under this Sherpa throw blanket — was $28, now just $26!

15. Suds Up: Bring a seasonal touch to your bathroom with this pumpkin-shaped soap dispenser — $20!

16. Chic Display: Whether you’re serving seasonal desserts or you’re in need of a display for fruits and veggies, this two-tiered ceramic tray gets the job done — $27!

17. Massive Markdown: Transform your space for less, courtesy of this terracotta-colored rug — was $139, now just $30!