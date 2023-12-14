17 Festive Holiday Dresses to Beautifully Accentuate Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re reading this, you’re probably still searching for a holiday outfit. Luckily, there’s still time for a flattering holiday dress to arrive on your doorstep before the festivities kick off. Instead of wasting time sifting through endless items, we did the work for you to find the best holiday dresses for pear-shaped bodies.

The key to accentuating pear-shaped figures is selecting a balancing silhouette, one that keeps the attention on you as a whole rather than your upper or lower half. Some of the top designs for pear-shapes include A-line, wrap, tulip and empire-waist dresses. Our list of dresses is separated by silhouette, so you can find the one which best matches your style. Whatever you pick, you’re sure to strut into the function feeling your most confident!

Best A-Line Holiday Dresses

1. A Little Modest: For those who don’t want to show a lot of skin, this classy A-line dress from HOMEYEE is one of our favorites… and it has over 10,000 five-star reviews — was $70, now just $34!

2. Simply Gorgeous: It’s the little details — like the layered bottom and lace hem — that make this flattering dress ideal for almost any formal occasion, not just holiday parties — was $198, now just $106!

3. Subtle Sparkle: The gorgeous metallic threads on this CeCe dress scream holiday! You can wear this for office holiday parties, get-togethers with family or even New Year’s Eve — just $129!

4. Mixed Media: Mixed media dresses (aka, ones that are made with contrasting fabrics) are super trendy right now. The leather bottom on this design from Anne Klein elevates the overall appeal, and makes it a tiny bit more formal than other options — just $149!

5. Twinkle Through the Night: The holidays are the perfect time to flaunt a sparkly frock. You’ll glitter like the night sky in this Meetjen stunner — just $63!

Best Wrap Holiday Dresses

6. Looking Slick: The sleek satin lapels and waist tie on this Eliza J dress make it reminiscent of a tuxedo… and we’re obsessed — just $168!

7. That’s a Wrap! Wrap dresses really accentuate pear figures. And while this velvet Chelsea28 dress technically isn’t a wrap dress, the ruching and buttons give it an illusion of one — just $119!

8. Comfy Cozy: If you wear this super soft Anrabess sweater dress to your holiday gathering, you’ll be the most comfortable person there — just $47!

9. So Many Options: This satin wrap dress from PrettyGarden comes in a variety of rich hues, like red, green and navy, that are made for this season’s festivities – just $61!

Best Tulip Holiday Dresses

10. Closet Staple: Beyond holiday parties, you’ll end up wearing this gorgeous tulip-shaped oten dress for weddings and other events for years — was $49, now just $44!

11. Velvet Perfection: The luxurious velvet body paired with the sheer sleeves create a statement-making piece. Wherever you don this, you’ll be the best dressed — just $47!

12. Baby It’s Cold: Imagine wearing this swanky satin dress with a white furry coat and glittering boots. You’ll look like an ice princess — was $48, now just $32!

13. Flirty Feathers: The feathery arm cuffs on this dress add a fun vibe to an otherwise simple silhouette — just $61!

Best Empire-Waist Holiday Dresses

14. Keep it Casual: Going to a casual get-together but still want to rock a frock? Ditch the sparkles and opt for this plaid Primoda dress instead — just $36!

15. Another Casual Pick: And if you want a fully plaid dress, definitely check out this one from DB Moon — was $46, now just $38!

16. So Angelic: Going to a New Year’s Eve or winter wonderland wedding? You’ll look heavenly in this Ever-Pretty chiffon dress — just $68!

17. One-Shoulder Stunner: There’s something so elegant about one shoulder dresses. We guarantee wearing one (particularly this design from Dokotoo) will score you endless compliments — just $42!

