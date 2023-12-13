Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Holiday parties are some of the most fun many of Us have all year. From gatherings at your relatives’ house to out-of-control office parties, there’s always fun to be had when Christmas rolls around. You know what you’re going to be doing this year, but what are you going to be wearing? If that’s your biggest concern right now, you’re going to have to make a decision soon. The big day (and New Year’s, too) is fast approaching.

You don’t want to go too conservative for the groups you run with. But a strapless mini dress might be a little much for your family. You need a happy medium between the two, something with decent coverage that you’re comfortable with but with a fun, sexy, casual edge that you know you’ll look good in, no matter where you go this year.

Your search is over. You can close all those tabs now and take a peek at one of our favorite figure-flattering dresses this holiday season — available at Walmart now!

Get the Seta T Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress for just $23 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Seta T Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress is a veritable staple for anyone’s holiday wardrobe and beyond. This stretchy yet supple sweater dress offers up a form-fitting silhouette to add a touch of sexy while offering just enough coverage to make it appropriate for a wide variety of functions. Its off shoulder design delivers some edge as well, with an asymmetrical collar that radiates a devil-may-care attitude.

This thin but cozy polyester and spandex dress skims your figure and hugs all the right areas so you look polished, put together, and in a partying mood. Or a respectful one, if that’s the vibe. Its draped collar gives it a fun detail that you don’t see on similar styles, and its long sleeves help keep you warm during these super cold nights.

Surprisingly, this dress will only cost you $23! That’s not a sale price. It’s how much the dress costs, period. For such an elegant, body-hugging design that looks slinky and designer, it makes sense that you’d be charged double that much. It’s affordable enough that you can buy one in every color: beige, black, and green!

This dress is a new arrival at Walmart, which means you can be one of the first to buy it and see how it serves you. It’s an affordable option that you can wear long past the holiday season, especially if you often require a professional yet out there dress that you might want to put on for special occasions. It’ll certainly serve you well.

As for the holidays, why not treat yourself with a $23 bodycon dress that you can wear again and again? Or, better yet, surprise your partner. They won’t know what to do with themselves.

