Our Favorite Bodycon Dress Is Available in a Long-Sleeve Version for Fall

There are some dresses on Amazon that we consistently come back to year after year — no matter what the current trends are. This wrap dress from BTFBM is one of them! We’re obsessed with the flattering fit, and even more excited because now, we get to wear it in the chillier months.

The bestselling version of this dress may be the traditional tank top style, but the newly-launched long-sleeve version is on its way to becoming a fall staple! Whether you want to dress it up or down, this frock is bound to become a wardrobe mainstay for any savvy shopper.

Get the BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Long Sleeve Wrap Dress for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bodycon dresses may seem unforgiving, but when there’s ruching details, the silhouette and cut are endlessly more flattering! The extra fabric can help make you look slimmer and conceal any areas you may not feel confident about — particularly the lower tummy.

Thanks to the long sleeves, this dress makes for an amazing fall outfit. Pair it with some tall boots and a leather jacket, and you’re all good to go! If it’s warm enough outside, you may not need to wear a jacket at all. Given the unpredictable temps, this is a strong possibility!

This dress comes in too many colors to choose from, but for autumn, we’re obsessed with any option that reminds Us of fall foliage. We’re talking shades of green, red, orange and yellow, plus your classic black and nude neutral hues. This is the type of dress you can wear to any event, which is always a plus. No one wants to stare in their closet for what feels like hours figuring out what to wear. As it’s getting cooler outside, we need to start wearing dresses just like this one. It’s perfectly suited for brisk weather, and it will look seriously flattering in all of the fall photos we plan on taking!

