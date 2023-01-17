Didn’t Get Enough Sleep? This Fast-Acting Eye Cream Is a Game-Changer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could snag the recommended amount of sleep every night without waking up or tossing and turning, that would be ideal — but it’s not a relatively attainable reality these days. Life gets in the way, whether it’s from stress, anxiety to indulging in a late night out.

When we don’t have the proper REM cycle, it definitely shows — particularly around the eye area. Our skin may appear a little dull, but dark circles and puffiness are the biggest giveaway of tiredness. Who doesn’t want to banish these pesky signs of fatigue immediately? Luckily, this task may be possible with this seriously potent eye cream from Filorga!

Get the Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream (originally $59) on sale for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This treatment promises to revive your eyes as soon as you apply it in the morning, giving you the instantly awakened and fresh look that sets the foundation for a beautiful complexion! When your eyes are puffy or have dark circles, it can be visible even under the most opaque makeup — which is why creams like this one are absolutely essential in the quest to get your glow back.

The formula utilizes peptides and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and plump up the eye area, both of which are increasingly popular in the skincare space. But what makes this product different is the type of peptides used! Melaton-eyes peptides are described as a “next-generation ingredient” which can tackle the stubborn signs of fatigue that are particularly tough to diminish.

You can apply the treatment every day in the morning post-cleansing and before your moisturizer. This will reportedly lead to the most optimal results. You can also try storing the cream in a makeup fridge to obtain a cooling effect, which may make the product work that much better! You likely won’t be able to get a great night’s sleep every night, but with this eye cream handy, you can trick everyone into thinking you’re the most well-rested gal in town. We’ll take it!

