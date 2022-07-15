Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to footwear, we try to stay fashion-forward and practical at the same time. Heels are flirty and color is fun, but that’s just not our signature style on a day-to-day basis. In the summer, we need sandals that are comfortable and versatile. Flats are our friend! And rather than splurging on shoes we’ll only wear once, we prefer to stick with a neutral color palette that goes with everything. Nude, white and black never disappoint!

We found seven flat sandals from Zappos that you can take from day to night. These comfy shoes will match any summer OOTD! Some of these styles even have unique details, from feathers to metallic trim. Bonus: most are on sale!

Trust Us, you’ll reach for these closet staples again and again, season after season.

These Franco Sarto Slides

Cushioned comfort! These slip-on sandals are an everyday essential, featuring an open squared toe and contoured padding. On trend and on sale!

Get the Franco Sarto Caven starting at just $55 (originally $99) at Zappos!

These Dolce Vita Braided Slides

Not to sound like a broken record, but braided sandals are the ‘It’ shoe of the summer. These padded slides are comfy-chic, perfect for the pool or vacation.

Get the Dolce Vita Grazie for just $80 at Zappos!

These Steve Madden Strappy Sandals

Sometimes simple is the way to go. These nude leather flats will never go out of style. Plus, they go with anything!

Get the Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals for just $51 (originally $65) at Zappos!

These Sam Edelman Buckle Sandals

We’re not going to lie, we’re a little bit obsessed with these sandals. And judging by all the five-star reviews, so are shoppers! The tortoise shell buckle adds such a luxe touch.

Get the Sam Edelman Inez starting at just $66 (originally $120) at Zappos!

These TKEES Flip-Flops

“I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so I bought army pants and flip-flops.” A classic Mean Girls quote! Flip-flops are in this season, so invest in a sleek pair with these flesh-toned matte sandals.

Get the TKEES Foundation Matte for just $55 at Zappos!

These Chinese Laundry Feather Sandals

Shake your tail feather in these trendy feather sandals! Elevate any evening ensemble with this fancy footwear that looks so expensive.

Get the Chinese Laundry Zoe for just $40 at Zappos!

These Jack Rogers Metallic Cork Sandals

Loyal customers say that these are the most comfortable Jack Rogers sandals they’ve ever worn! A new twist on a preppy classic, these shoes feature natural cork with a gold trim.

Get the Jack Rogers Jacks II Flat Sandal Cork for just $79 (originally $128) at Zappos!

