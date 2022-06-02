Our Favorite Summer Sandals at Tory Burch Are All Under $200

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sandal season is here! Our footwear of choice for the summer is all we’ll be rocking for the next couple of months, and we certainly need some new pairs to add to our rotation. The sandals we’re currently shopping for are comfortable, versatile and have an elevated feel, so we obviously checked out Tory Burch to see what they have in store!

We focused on sandals that are on the more affordable side, setting our budgets to $200 or less. We found styles that range from casual staples to shoes you can easily team with dresses or skirts — and lined them up for you to shop below. Keep reading on to check out our current faves!

These Basic Flip Flops

Not all rubber flip flops are built the same, and this pair is proof. Countless reviewers say they’re the best pair they have owned to date, as this option feels like a more elevated flip flop compared to similar styles. This is the type of comfortable sandal you can get away with wearing alongside dressier ensembles in the summer.

Get the Thin Flip-Flop for $58 at Tory Burch!

These Thin Comfy Sandals

This mini version of Tory Burch’s iconic Miller sandal gives the shoe a more low-key look. The logo is much smaller, which makes the shoes feel more minimal that the traditional Miller sandal. Shoppers also note that the jelly material they’re made from makes the shoes feel more fun and youthful!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal for $98 at Tory Burch!

These Platform Flip Flops

Give your regular flip flop style a facelift with these platforms! We adore the added height they can give you, plus the extra shock absorption while you walk in them. We love the multicolored stripes, and particularly the rainbow version for Pride month!

Get the ’70s Platform Flip-Flop for $98 at Tory Burch!

These Sleek Leather Slides

If you looked up what a go-to summer sandal looks like, this is the image that would appear! They’re made from a soft leather material that’s flexible and comfortable, plus the yellow hue is ideal for the season. You can only get these shoes in this specific golden shade online. Exclusive!

Get the Double T Sport Slide for $198 at Tory Burch!

These Fun Jelly Slides

These sandals are basically an upgraded version of the shoes we used to wear when we were kids. We dig the thicker platform and relaxed fit of these shoes which shoppers note is unparalleled. They have a nostalgic feel while still appearing modern, and we can already imagine all of the different outfits we can team them with.

Get the Bubble Jelly sandals for $188 at Tory Burch!

