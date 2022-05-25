Save Up to 60% on Fashion in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is this one of the best times of the year or what? The weather is absolutely gorgeous, first of all, and shopping-wise, the deals are off the hook. That’s right — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has made its return, and this might be its best showing yet!

This limited-time sale is just amazing, featuring deals up to 60% off on women’s fashion, including top global brands and in-house faves. Experienced Nordstrom shoppers, you know the drill. If you fall in love with a piece, buy it ASAP, because it could sell out by the time you’ve finished contemplating. And hey, what’s there to lose? Every purchase comes with free shipping! Ready to get going? We’ll start you off with our top fave:

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re sorry, but is it even allowed for shoes to be this cute? These Open Edit sandals play into the puffy slide trend but add on a retro-inspired, flared heel and square toe to truly perfect things. This pool blue shade is on sale and we can’t get enough. Check out more Open Edit deals at Nordstrom here!

10 of the Fastest-Selling Sale Categories in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

1. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and so easy to wear, this BP. T-shirt dress is ultra-wearable, but that little notch slit truly elevates it and makes it stand out!

Check out all women’s dress deals at Nordstrom!

2. Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Slip on this smocked, bubble-sleeve ASTR The Label blouse to feel instantly cute. This top is begging for some lipstick and a selfie!

Check out all women’s top deals at Nordstrom!

3. Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: What a deal on this Becca one-piece swimsuit! The design of the mesh panels is mega-flattering too!

Check out all women’s swimsuit deals at Nordstrom!

4. Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy shorts that are actually cute? These Treasure & Bond rolled sweat shorts are proving that it’s possible!

Check out all women’s short deals at Nordstrom!

5. Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Hot sleeper? This all-cotton Free People sleep shirt is a breathable and adorable pick!

Check out all women’s sleepwear deals at Nordstrom!

6. Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s rare for Us to leave a Nordstrom sale without a new pair of Zella leggings. This pair has over 500 reviews!

Check out all women’s legging deals at Nordstrom!

7. Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Every stylish wardrobe needs some Reformation in it. This mini skirt is our pick with its cute black cherry print!

Check out all women’s skirt deals at Nordstrom!

8. Cover-Ups

Our Absolute Favorite: Take the beach by storm in this drapey, lightweight Elan romper cover-up!

Check out all women’s cover-up deals at Nordstrom!

9. Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We would love to just cozy up in this Sweaty Betty sweatshirt and nap for hours. Who wouldn’t?

Check out all women’s loungewear deals at Nordstrom!

10. Outerwear

Our Absolute Favorite: This BP. shirt jacket is just the right thing to throw on during chilly mornings and summer nights!

Check out all women’s outerwear deals at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here! Ends June 5, 2022!

