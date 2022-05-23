Designer Vibes for Less! Shop 1 of Nordstrom’s Top Exclusive Fashion Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want your wardrobe to scream high fashion — without having to spend your entire salary (or more) to make it happen? It’s more than okay if you don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on every new outfit, or even $10,000 on a new designer bag. That doesn’t mean your wardrobe should have to suffer for it.

If you want to look chic on a budget, then why not? Let’s do it. With Nordstrom’s exclusive fashion brand, Open Edit, it’s entirely possible. The brand’s clothing, shoes and accessories are as stylish as can be; we could totally see celebrities and top models rocking these pieces. Want to see? Shop five of our (many, many) current faves below!

This Puff-Sleeve Top

Stay stylish even in the hot summer with this breezy, linen-blend blouse. Its emphasized puff sleeves remind Us of blooming flowers, the square neckline is very much on trend and we’ll obviously always love a stretchy, smocked back!

Get the Open Edit Puff Sleeve Linen Blend Crop Top for just $59 at Nordstrom with free shipping!



This Reversible Dress

Simple, sleek and timeless, this maxi dress is already so versatile, but it even adds an extra element into the mix by being reversible! One side has a higher, round neckline, while the other has a V shape. We love the slit too!

Get the Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress for just $49 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Linen-Blend Pants

Wide leg pants are incredibly in right now, and we love it even more when they come in pretty colors. These are wonderfully lightweight, making them great even for warmer weather!

Get the Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants for just $69 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Chain Earrings

Chain mixing is really big in jewelry right now, and these earrings take care of the mixing for you, featuring two different strands of recycled metal chains hanging down from each ear!

Get the Open Edit Mariner Link Shoulder Duster Earrings for just $19 at Nordstrom with free shipping!



These Stylish Sandals

These flat, backless sandals can be dressed up or down, so they can go with a variety of your spring and summer looks. The gathered, faux-leather straps will just elevate every outfit!

Get the Open Edit Ophelia Flat Sandals for just $50 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Explore everything from Open Edit here and check out more Nordstrom Made brands here!

