It should come as no surprise, but here at Us, we’re huge fans of dresses. We’ve spent the spring and summer swooning over little white dresses and celeb-approved tube top dresses. Now that summer is on its way out, we’re excited to cover fall maxi dresses. Plush fabric, unique designs and rich hues are some of the things we love most. Of course, we couldn’t wait to share the best dresses that nail the seasonal look.

We love rocking maxi dresses year-round, but there’s something special about ones you can wear in the fall. From flowy long sleeves to body-hugging material, fall maxi dresses are closet essentials. Whether you’re hitting the a pumpkin patch or hosting a slasher movie marathon, you’ll be ultra-comfortable and chic. The dresses on this list can take you everywhere from work to weddings. Check out our top picks ahead.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: ‘Tis the season for early sunsets and gloomy skies. Channel vampy Wednesday Addams style in this rib knit dress. It has a button-down collar and pops of white pipping as a contrast against the grunge black fabric!

2. Cozy Queen: Get ready to channel cozy vibes in this striped sweatshirt-style maxi. A sassy side slit adds a fun touch to the otherwise standard look!

3. Let Flow: This billowing dress will blow in the fall breeze, but have no fear. The long-sleeves and thick fabric will keep you warm!

4. Pleats, Please: This versatile black dress has dreamy pleats for a sophisticated flair. You can wear this comfy number in the office and when you’re running errands!

5. Designer Lookalike: If you want to add a luxurious piece to your wardrobe without the hefty price tag, you’ll want to add this curve-hugging maxi to your cart ASAP. It looks just like a viral style from a celeb-owned brand. Wink, wink!

6. Practical Pockets: We don’t know about you, but we adore dresses with pockets. This Boho-chic dress has an airy, breathable silhouette and has deep pockets for storage!

7. Flirty Florals: The weather can be pretty unpredictable during summer’s transition into fall. This maxi dress is made from a chiffon-like fabric that allows for ventilation on warm days. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a textured floral print design!

8. Sophisticated Stripes: Prepare for endless compliments in this eye-catching stripe sweater dress. The flattering fabric slims while gold buttons elevate the look!

9. Wedding Bells: Wedding season is year-round. Earn the title of best-dressed wedding guest in this minimalist-yet-glamorous dress!

10. Talk About Texture: Bold stripes add an artsy flair to this long-sleeve dress!

11. What Waist: Empire waists are having the ultimate fashion moment. This casual maxi has stripe details and an empire waistline for a flattering fit!

12. Velvety Soft: This dressy number combines autumnal shades and soft fall-approved velvet fabric for a unique style you can wear to formal occasions!

13. Boho Tiers: You’ll look like a Boho-chic dream in this whimsical maxi. It has flowy sleeves and chic tiers!