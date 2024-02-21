Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ever feel stuck between choosing a cute bra and a comfortable one, we get it. You want something fitted and supportive, but not something that squeezes and digs into your shoulders. It’s almost like the universe designed bra shopping to be a character-building exercise given how much patience it requires and how much frustration you have to deal with. Okay, universe — we get the lesson!

Finding a soft, stylish bra that fits perfectly is akin to finding a needle in a haystack, but there’s a loophole that can make bra shopping — dare we say it — fun because you’ll actually have some luck. Bralettes are this elusive undergarment, and they can be much more forgiving than regular bras; they fit looser around your midsection, don’t have digging underwires and tend to have cute lace designs.

That said, you still have to shop cautiously with bralettes, otherwise you end up simply trading a set of “real bra” problems (suffocation, an unflattering fit, an underwire digging into your ribcage) for a slew of other ones like a lack of support, itchy lace and faulty coverage, to name a few. We did the heavy lifting and found an ultra-flattering, ultra-comfortable bralette that will make you forget you’re even wearing a bra — and you’ll look good doing it.

Get the Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Wireless Bralette for $12 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

This bralette is covered in lace made from nylon and spandex, making it soft, stretchy and just the right amount of firm. Without a wire or elastic straps, this V-neck bralette manages to give you a push-up look without the pain of one. It features removable cups for padding, extra-wide camisole straps, scalloped lace along the edges and a lace bottom band to lift and support. This bra provides all the functionality of a regular bra plus a few bonus features.

First, there’s no hook and eye closure, yielding an all-around smooth look. You simply pull it on over your head like you would any shirt or top. Second, since it’s so stylish, you can show it off a little bit. Try wearing it with an off-the-shoulder or drop-shoulder top and jeans to highlight the delicate-looking straps. Third, the back is the same scalloped lace, v-shaped design as the front, so you can even wear this with an open-back shirt!

Lastly, the wide straps cover a “trouble area” for many of Us right behind the arm. Nearly 14,000 reviewers rave about how flattering the bra is, especially for curvy figures. One calls it the “the perfect combination of comfort, support, and sexiness” that “exceeded expectations in every way.”

Grab this bra in yellow, blue, black, pink, gray and more — or get a pack and try ’em all right now!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lace bralettes on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!