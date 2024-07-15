Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

TBH, when it comes to wearing leggings in the summer, I just can’t. When I’m already tired of the heat and drenched in sweat, I can’t deal with them sticking to my legs on top of it all. That’s why I’m switching them out for these 17 flowier (and, IMO, more stylish) pairs instead.

I can already guarantee you’ll, like me, want to reach for these flowier pants instead of your leggings from the summer into the fall. On top of being more comfortable than leggings, many of them are made with cotton and linen fabrics, so they’ll also be a bit more slimming, thanks to their non-form-fitting designs. They also don’t just stick to one beat — they’re made for everything from beachwear to loungewear to officewear too.

1. Our Absolute Favorite! A tummy-slimming design and pockets? You will catch me in these shopper-loved linen pants all summer long — was $39, now $36!

2. A Solid Runner-Up! I picture these linen-like pants being the perfect style to pair with a basic tee, sandals and a book for reading on the beach or in a park — was $35!

3. Finesse in Florals: I plan on finessing my style in these wide-leg floral print pants from Petal & Pup by pairing them with a graphic tee and some raffia wedge sandals — $59!

4. Can’t Live Without: I literally can’t live without these Promover capri yoga pants that I use for working from home, working out and running errands — $32!

5. Beach-Ready: Made with a linen fabric blend, these breathable, drawstring linen pants were made for days spent in the sun — was $50, now $35!

6. Pretty in Polka Dots: There’s nothing that gets me in my feminine energy quite like polka dot pants, and this brown and cream pair from Line & Dot does just that — was $111, now $67!

7. Office-Chic: You will no longer catch me in leather leggings at the office. Instead I will be wearing these wide-leg trousers that are much more chic — $37!

8. Put Me in Prints! On days when I need a mood boost, I’ll put myself in a comfy, floral-printed pair of pants like these — $26!

9. Luxurious Linen: The fabric make of these flowy, cropped pants is 100% European linen, which is just as luxurious as it sounds — $40!

10. All Summer Long: If there were any pants perfect enough to wear all summer long, these wide-leg linen ones would be them — $79!

11. Sleek and Stretchy: What’s even better than owning a flowy pair of wide-leg pants is when they’re as soft and stretchy as this Quince pair — $70!

12. Better With a Bow: These tie-waist, wide-leg pants prove that anything with a bow on it just looks better — $69!

13. Cue the Colors: The great thing about these cotton-kissed trousers is that if I end up loving them, I can get them in multiple colors such as blue, olive and beige — was $78, now $47!

14. Must-Have Madewells: I’m a loyal Madewell fan, so I’ll definitely be grabbing these wide-leg trousers from them, especially because they’re made of a breathable linen and cotton fabric — $118!

15. Plus-Size Perfection: Made for the plus-size fashionista, these wide-leg pants from Walmart feature a tie waist and pockets and come in several color options — was $30, now $17!

16. Exceptional Embroidery: Looking like expensive designer styles, these lightweight linen pants feature an intricately embroidered design at the side slit on the bottom of each side — $24!

17. A Travel Essential: Made for traveling distances near and far, these Zella In Flight pants will be my new travel go-tos — $79!