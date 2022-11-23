Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ outfits in real life. After all, The Morning Show star has been the ultimate trendsetter since the ‘90s when “The Rachel” swept the nation (the haircut even had a revival recently!). And now, Aniston is doing it again with her shoes.

Earlier this year, the Emmy winner boarded a plane sporting a retro-inspired pair of New Balance running shoes. As we reported back in June, this classic shoewear brand has made a major comeback. Everyone from city girls to celebs has been rocking New Balance kicks lately. And Aniston’s specific style incorporates vintage vibes with a contemporary approach. Right now, you can snag these sneakers on sale at Amazon!

Was $159 On Sale: $119 You Save 25% See It!

Get the New Balance Women’s 327 Classic Trainer Sneakers for just $119 (originally $159) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

The New Balance Women’s 327 Classic Trainer Sneakers are Jennifer Aniston-approved! This throwback style features design elements from the ‘70s: suede overlays and an oversized ‘N’ branding. The wedge silhouette gives you a slight lift while the lug outsole and sturdy tread adds extra grip.

Heritage details meets a modern aesthetic with the 327 sneakers. While this street style staple comes in a variety of different colors, we recommend channeling Aniston’s OOTD with a maroon colorway (the specific one she rocked is not available). Perfect for fall and winter!

Was $159 On Sale: $119 You Save 25% See It!

Get the New Balance Women’s 327 Classic Trainer Sneakers for just $119 (originally $159) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Before we get to reviews, let’s talk styling. These lightweight performance shoes are ideal for everyday activities. In terms of the ‘running’ aspect, consider running errands rather than running a marathon in these shoes. You can team these comfy kicks with leggings, chunky socks and an oversized crewneck for an off-duty look or pair these sneakers with joggers instead. And honestly, we’re not even opposed to wearing these shoes with boyfriend jeans and a sweater.

See It! Get the New Balance Women’s 327 Classic Trainer Sneakers for just $119 (originally $159) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

One customer called these sneakers “the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned.” And another reviewer raved, “Love the modern style and sole shape. Many have commented on the color and sharp look. Super comfortable that I recently wore these on flights with no issues walking a lot in airports.” Take a page out of Aniston’s book and add these New Balance sneakers to your travel uniform!

Not your style? Shop more from New Balance here and explore more sneakers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!