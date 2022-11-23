21 Best Black Friday Designer Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to department stores, Saks Fifth Avenue has always been elite. From the namesake New York City flagship store to the various locations around the country, this retailer features some of the finest fashion money can buy. While the merchandise is often out of our price range, Black Friday is the one time of year when we can afford the designer deals. We feel like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman when she gets to go on a shopping spree!

You don’t want to miss Saks’ Black Friday sale! It would be a big mistake. HUGE! Save up to 75% off on a wide selection of luxury labels, from Vince to Versace. We rounded up our 21 favorite finds, including bestselling beauty, cozy knits, warm outerwear and children’s toys. With the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time to secure your gifts for loved ones. Snatch up these gems before they sell out!

1. We’ve secured the bag! Take this neutral crossbody by Tory Burch from errands to out on the town — originally $298, now just $209!

2. Cozy in cashmere! This funnelneck sweater from Vince feels like a dream — originally $425, now just $298!

3. Dry skin getting you down in the winter? This holiday gift bundle from Clinique contains a skincare set for home and travel — originally $71, now just $36!

4. Go for the gold! This Versace chain-link charm bracelet is the definition of army candy — originally $425, now just $255!

5. Winner of an Allure Best of Beauty Award, this T3 flat iron delivers optimal heat settings based on your hair’s unique qualities — originally $249, now just $187!

6. Need a tote for travel? Keep it classic with this large Longchamp bag in a gorgeous shade of green — originally $155, now just $109!

7. Sugar and spice and everything nice! This holiday gift box of candies from Sugarfina is perfect if you have a sweet tooth — originally $30, now just $25!

8. I own this Loeffler Randall convertible clutch, and I absolutely love it for special occasions! This purse features rhinestone accents, a removable shoulder chain and a knotted bow — originally $350, now just $210!

9. From firsthand experience, I recently discovered that Mother denim fits like a glove! These high-rise flare jeans are totally groovy — originally $298, now just $209!

10. Sweater weather! Stay on trend this season in this wool-blend polo pullover from Theory — originally $345, now just $207!

11. This quilted leather crossbody bag from Tory Burch is an everyday essential — originally $498, now just $349!

12. Color Us obsessed with this four-piece tumbler set! We’ll cheers to these cute glasses — originally $34, now just $20!

13. Crafted with genuine shearling, these Vince slip-on clogs are luxuriously soft — originally $295, now just $89!

14. Going camping or planning a picnic? This functional tote bag features an insulated cooler with removable heat-sealed insert — originally $55, now just $50!

15. Happy hibernation season! Make like a bear and bundle up in this faux-shearling teddy coat — originally $415, now just $291!

16. Shiny new toys! This exclusive FAO Schwartz gift box contains a collectible teddy bear and a floral ruffled blanket with a rocking horse print — originally $150, now just $68!

17. School is in session! This Sandro cable-knit cardigan is giving country club meets varsity vibes — originally $370, now just $222!

18. When in doubt, Ugg slippers make a foolproof present. And these Fluff Yeah slingback slippers are a cult-favorite — originally $100, now just $70!

19. Hot wheels! This 3-in-1 folding tricycle is such a fun toy for tykes. We love the retro-inspired aesthetic and removable sunshade — originally $338, now just $237!

20. Jetting off on a getaway? This Tumi tote bag is ideal for travel — originally $100, now just $80!

21. To quote Taylor Swift, “So scarlet, it was maroon.” Made from a wool and alpaca blend, this maroon rib-knit sweater from Vince is super cozy with exaggerated long sleeves and a relaxed fit — originally $395, now just $277!

Looking for more holiday deals?

