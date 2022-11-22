15 Best Amazon Fashion Deals Perfect for Holiday Events

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2022, but are subject to change.
Don’t have your holiday outfits lined up yet? You’re in luck! With Black Friday on the horizon and so many early deals already up for grabs, you can get all of your looks for dinners and parties sorted without breaking the bank.
Amazon recently dropped a slew of discounts, and if you’re eager to shop right now, check out the early deals that we’re obsessed with below!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s easy to throw on a comfy fleece dress, like this one from Marc New York, and then style it for a variety of holiday events! Whether you want to team it with sneakers or dressier boots, it will look fantastic. It may have more of a casual feel, but you can certainly find ways to make it more elegant and upscale!
More deals on dresses that we love:
- The neckline on this ASTR the Label minidress is unique because it has both long sleeves and a halter detail that’s fun and different — originally $98, now $51!
- Family dinners often don’t require anything fancy, and a ribbed knit scoop dress like this one from Daily Ritual is ideal — originally $29, now $16!
- This little sweater dress from BB DAKOTA has a bit of a sporty vibe, but with the right accessories, it can look seriously chic — originally $89, now $38!
- If you want to get dressed up for a holiday event, this DKNY chiffon midi is perfect, and it comes in fabulously festive hues — originally $134, now $62!
Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t think we’ve seen a sweater that appears as effortlessly flowy as this one! The drop shoulders, looser fit and wide sleeves are the perfect match for any type of high-waisted bottoms or skirts. We can imagine that wearing this knit will be much more exciting than a standard crewneck!
More deals on sweaters that we love:
- This Daily Ritual turtleneck sweater has a more classic feel, but the way the neckline is designed and the contrasting knit styles make it more modern — originally $40, now $28!
- We are enamored with the whimsical and ultra-soft appearance of this eyelash knit sweater from Luck Brand — originally $90, now $76!
- The fuzzy material on this UGG sweater is exactly what we would expect from the iconic brand — originally $88, now $59!
- If you’re looking to make a statement with your sweater, check out this keyhole knit from Pantora — originally $68, now $24!
Pants and Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: Faux-leather pants are a go-to of ours for the winter, especially if we’re getting dressed up — we love this jogger version from BLANKNYC! They take what’s normally a fairly casual garment and bring it to the next level.
More deals on bottoms that we love:
- A simple denim A-line miniskirt, like this one from American Apparel, is always a solid base for creating an outfit for any type of occasion — originally $58, now $46!
- Sweater skirts, like this one from Daily Ritual, are another excellent option for the holidays and the winter season as a whole — originally $30, now $15!
- The print on these AG Adriano Goldschmied skinny ankle pants is interesting, and they will look fierce with any number of sweaters and tops — originally $225, now $108!
- Jeans always look divine, but this pair from BLANKNYC has a flattering paperbag-style waistline — originally $98, now $50!
Want to shop more? Check out all of the early Black Friday fashion deals happening at Amazon here!
