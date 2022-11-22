Cancel OK
Black Friday

17 Best Black Friday Designer Deals From Nordstrom — Up to 60% Off

Stock image via Shutterstock. People photographed are not affiliated with Nordstrom or Us Weekly. Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you. And Britney Spears’ only wish this year is for her true love to appear. Meanwhile, we’ve been crossing our fingers for designer discounts! Our soulmate can wait — looks like we made it to the nice list this year, because Nordstrom is currently offering huge deals on luxury labels!

Versace! Balenciaga! Salvatore Ferragamo! If you were hoping to score some high-end accessories this holiday season, now is the perfect opportunity to shop. Save up to 60% off on handbags, heels and more with Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale! We have a feeling these premium products will fly off the shelves, so make sure you act fast. Make someone’s day with these designer gifts!

This Versace Small Shoulder Bag

Versace shoulder bag
Nordstrom

You’ve heard of the little black dress — introducing the little black purse! Accented with gold hardware, this black Versace beauty is the perfect everyday bag.

Was $1,450On Sale: $870You Save 40%
See It!

See all Versace here!

These Balenciaga Sneakers

balenciaga-sneakers
Nordstrom

Kick it in these stylish Balenciaga sneakers! Featuring a transparent air sole, these sporty shoes are chunky and comfy.

Was $1,150On Sale: $690You Save 40%
See It!

See all Balenciaga here!

This Alexander McQueen Embossed Shoulder Bag

pink shoulder bag
Nordstrom

Pretty in pink! Ditch your basic black bag and opt for this embossed purse from Alexander McQueen instead.

Was $1,290On Sale: $774You Save 40%
See It!

See all Alexander McQueen here!

This Alexander McQueen Metallic Crossbody Bag

metallic bag
Nordstrom

Make a fashion statement with this metallic rose gold bag from Alexander McQueen, which can be worn as a crossbody or over your shoulder.

Was $1,790On Sale: $1,074You Save 40%
See It!

See all Alexander McQueen here!

This Versace Whipstitch Leather Handbag

Versace handbag
Nordstrom

A designer brand so iconic, it’s even inspired a television show and a song title from Bruno Mars. This gorgeous handbag lives up to the label’s legendary reputation.

Was $2,425On Sale: $1,455You Save 40%
See It!

See all Versace here!

This Salvatore Ferragamo Leather Tote Bag

leather tote bag
Nordstrom

This Salvatore Ferragamo large leather bag is an everyday essential! Take this tote from the office to vacation, and everywhere in between.

Was $1,590On Sale: $1,130You Save 29%
See It!

See all Salvatore Ferragamo here! 

This Isabel Marant Suede Shoulder Bag

red suede bag
Nordstrom

 

Paint the town red with this sophisticated shoulder bag from Isabel Marant. Crafted with rich suede fabric, this crossbody includes zipper closure for extra safekeeping.

Was $890On Sale: $534You Save 40%
See It!

See all Isabel Marant here!

This Stella McCartney Faux Leather Tote Bag

Stella McCartney blue bag
Nordstrom

Something blue! This faux-leather tote bag from Stella McCartney features chain detailing and a roomy interior.

Was $1,095On Sale: $657You Save 40%
See It!

Shop all Stella McCartney here!

These Versace Pointed-Toe Pumps

Versace pumps
Nordstrom

These elegant Versace pointed-toe pumps will never go out of style! The crystal-embellished medallion is the cherry on top of these stunning shoes.

Was $1,450On Sale: $725You Save 50%
See It!

See all Versace here!

This Isabel Marant Woven Saddle Bag

colorful saddle bag
Nordstrom

Color Us obsessed with this crochet saddle bag from Isabel Marant! The woven texture and gradient color add intrigue to this crossbody.

Was $1,395On Sale: $558You Save 60%
See It!

See all Isabel Marant here!

These Chloé Rain Boots

Chloe rain boots
Nordstrom

Suddenly we’re looking forward to a rainy day so we have an excuse to wear these chunky Chloé rain boots! One shopper declared, “These boots are both comfortable and fashionable!”

Was $525On Sale: $315You Save 40%
See It!

See all Chloé here!

These Alexander McQueen Studded Heels

spiked heels
Nordstrom

Tell me about it, stud! These Alexander McQueen spiked heels are fierce AF!

Was $950On Sale: $475You Save 50%
See It!

See all Alexander McQueen here!

This Alexander McQueen Black-and-White Bag

black and white bag
Nordstrom

Add some edge to your accessories with this Alexander McQueen black-and-white bag. Featuring a cool graffiti print, this duffel-like tote is terrific for travel.

Was $1,290On Sale: $774You Save 40%
See It!

See all Alexander McQueen here!

These Balenciaga Beige Sneakers

Balenciaga sneakers
Nordstrom

Step up your street style game in these beige Balenciaga sneakers! The neutral tones go with everything.

Was $1,150On Sale: $690You Save 40%
See It!

See all Balenciaga here!

These Versace Chain Slide Sandals

Versace chain slides
Nordstrom

 

It’s never too early to start shopping for spring and summer fashion! Once the warm weather returns, you’ll be grateful you snagged these Versace chain sandals while they were on sale.

Was $575On Sale: $288You Save 50%
See It!

See all Versace here!

This Alexander McQueen Wool-Blend Scarf

wool-blend scarf
Nordstrom

Adorned with jacquard blooms and butterflies, this Alexander McQueen wool-blend scarf will bring you warmth on a winter day. One customer called this scarf “too beautiful for words.”

Was $460On Sale: $308You Save 33%
See It!

See all Alexander McQueen here!

This Mansur Gavriel Leather Crossbody Clutch

brown leather clutch
Nordstrom

We’re on cloud nine over this Mansur Gavriel leather handbag! Both a crossbody and a clutch, this purse is great when you’re on the go.

Was $545On Sale: $327You Save 40%
See It!

See all Mansur Gavriel here!

Looking for more holiday deals? Shop other Black Friday finds here:

