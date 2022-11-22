17 Best Black Friday Designer Deals From Nordstrom — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you. And Britney Spears’ only wish this year is for her true love to appear. Meanwhile, we’ve been crossing our fingers for designer discounts! Our soulmate can wait — looks like we made it to the nice list this year, because Nordstrom is currently offering huge deals on luxury labels!

Versace! Balenciaga! Salvatore Ferragamo! If you were hoping to score some high-end accessories this holiday season, now is the perfect opportunity to shop. Save up to 60% off on handbags, heels and more with Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale! We have a feeling these premium products will fly off the shelves, so make sure you act fast. Make someone’s day with these designer gifts!

This Versace Small Shoulder Bag

You’ve heard of the little black dress — introducing the little black purse! Accented with gold hardware, this black Versace beauty is the perfect everyday bag.

Was $1,450 On Sale: $870 You Save 40% See It!

These Balenciaga Sneakers

Kick it in these stylish Balenciaga sneakers! Featuring a transparent air sole, these sporty shoes are chunky and comfy.

Was $1,150 On Sale: $690 You Save 40% See It!

This Alexander McQueen Embossed Shoulder Bag

Pretty in pink! Ditch your basic black bag and opt for this embossed purse from Alexander McQueen instead.

Was $1,290 On Sale: $774 You Save 40% See It!

This Alexander McQueen Metallic Crossbody Bag

Make a fashion statement with this metallic rose gold bag from Alexander McQueen, which can be worn as a crossbody or over your shoulder.

Was $1,790 On Sale: $1,074 You Save 40% See It!

This Versace Whipstitch Leather Handbag

A designer brand so iconic, it’s even inspired a television show and a song title from Bruno Mars. This gorgeous handbag lives up to the label’s legendary reputation.

Was $2,425 On Sale: $1,455 You Save 40% See It!

This Salvatore Ferragamo Leather Tote Bag

This Salvatore Ferragamo large leather bag is an everyday essential! Take this tote from the office to vacation, and everywhere in between.

Was $1,590 On Sale: $1,130 You Save 29% See It!

This Isabel Marant Suede Shoulder Bag

Paint the town red with this sophisticated shoulder bag from Isabel Marant. Crafted with rich suede fabric, this crossbody includes zipper closure for extra safekeeping.

Was $890 On Sale: $534 You Save 40% See It!

This Stella McCartney Faux Leather Tote Bag

Something blue! This faux-leather tote bag from Stella McCartney features chain detailing and a roomy interior.

Was $1,095 On Sale: $657 You Save 40% See It!

These Versace Pointed-Toe Pumps

These elegant Versace pointed-toe pumps will never go out of style! The crystal-embellished medallion is the cherry on top of these stunning shoes.

Was $1,450 On Sale: $725 You Save 50% See It!

This Isabel Marant Woven Saddle Bag

Color Us obsessed with this crochet saddle bag from Isabel Marant! The woven texture and gradient color add intrigue to this crossbody.

Was $1,395 On Sale: $558 You Save 60% See It!

These Chloé Rain Boots

Suddenly we’re looking forward to a rainy day so we have an excuse to wear these chunky Chloé rain boots! One shopper declared, “These boots are both comfortable and fashionable!”

Was $525 On Sale: $315 You Save 40% See It!

These Alexander McQueen Studded Heels

Tell me about it, stud! These Alexander McQueen spiked heels are fierce AF!

Was $950 On Sale: $475 You Save 50% See It!

This Alexander McQueen Black-and-White Bag

Add some edge to your accessories with this Alexander McQueen black-and-white bag. Featuring a cool graffiti print, this duffel-like tote is terrific for travel.

Was $1,290 On Sale: $774 You Save 40% See It!

These Balenciaga Beige Sneakers

Step up your street style game in these beige Balenciaga sneakers! The neutral tones go with everything.

Was $1,150 On Sale: $690 You Save 40% See It!

These Versace Chain Slide Sandals

It’s never too early to start shopping for spring and summer fashion! Once the warm weather returns, you’ll be grateful you snagged these Versace chain sandals while they were on sale.

Was $575 On Sale: $288 You Save 50% See It!

This Alexander McQueen Wool-Blend Scarf

Adorned with jacquard blooms and butterflies, this Alexander McQueen wool-blend scarf will bring you warmth on a winter day. One customer called this scarf “too beautiful for words.”

Was $460 On Sale: $308 You Save 33% See It!

This Mansur Gavriel Leather Crossbody Clutch

We’re on cloud nine over this Mansur Gavriel leather handbag! Both a crossbody and a clutch, this purse is great when you’re on the go.

Was $545 On Sale: $327 You Save 40% See It!

