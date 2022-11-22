17 Black Friday Deals From Nordstrom That Might Sell Out Before the Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re so excited, and we just can’t hide it! Ahead of Cyber Week, we tracked down some early markdowns you do not want to miss. Nordstrom is currently offering huge savings on a variety of products, from fashion staples to beauty essentials. Why wait until Black Friday to start shopping? We say the sooner, the better!

With Thanksgiving looming, we’re sure you have a lot on your plate — literally. So, save some time by scrolling through our top picks from Nordstrom’s sale! Choose from cozy blankets to bestselling skincare products.

Whether you’re on the hunt for holiday gifts or you just feel like treating yourself, these items are ideal. And these jaw-dropping deals are sure to sell out by the weekend, so make sure you add to cart ASAP. Happy Holidays and happy shopping!

17 Incredible Deals From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

1. Keep your toes toasty all winter in these cozy-chic Ugg slippers — 30% off!

2. This top-rated plush throw blanket has been topping our gift guides all season — 31% off!

3. Sweet dreams! Get your best beauty sleep in this super soft menswear-inspired pajamas — up to 40% off!

4. Chunky Chelsea boots that are trendy and waterproof? These shoes are perfect for rain or shine — up to 30% off!

5. Cashmere may just be the coziest fabric of all time. Available in 13 different colors, this luxuriously soft V-neck sweater is a must-have in your winter wardrobe — 38% off!

6. Good hair days only! This set of bestselling Olaplex products will transform your hair from damaged and dry to shiny and strong — 20% off!

7. We live in our faux leather leggings in the winter. One shopper even said that this style is “better than the Spanx” version — 35% off!

8. This bestselling facial oil reduces the appearance of fine lines while giving you a natural glow. Celebrity fans include Laura Dern and Brooke Shields — 20% off!

9. This iconic shoe needs no introduction! The Tory Burch travel ballet flat is a cult-classic that will never go out of style — up to 34% off!

10. Spice up your lingerie collection with this five-pack of cheeky Hanky Panky thongs — 35% off!

11. Madewell named this pant “The Perfect Vintage Jean,” so naturally, it’s calling our name. With a high-rise that accentuates your waist and a slim silhouette that flatters your legs, these jeans fit like a glove — 40% off!

12. This creamy avocado eye treatment from Kiehl’s is like a facial in a bottle — up to 50% off!

13. Looking for an easy layering piece to throw on when you’re lounging around the house or done working out? This comfy drape-front wrap jacket is the perfect choice — 32% off!

14. Wild thing! This animal-print Barefoot Dreams blanket is just as cozy as it is cute — up to 25% off!

15. Want a pair of flattering yoga pants that aren’t skintight throughout the leg? Try these boot-cut pocket leggings with tummy smoothing — 40% off!

16. This wildly popular underwire bra gives Us the support we crave with the lace look we love — up to 40% off!

17. Winter is coming! Bundle up with this water-repellant quilted jacket — 44% off!

