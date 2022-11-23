Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year after Thanksgiving, we’re especially thankful for Spanx. The shapewear brand always cinches Us in following our turkey feasts so we can look and feel our best for all the holiday parties ahead. And now, we have an extra reason to be thankful: Starting now until November 29, everything is 20% off at Spanx! Save on shapewear, streetwear and activewear sitewide.

Treat yourself to a shopping spree with these major markdowns! Don’t mind Us — we’ll just be over here snagging Spanx’s faux-leather leggings, tummy-control bottoms and other bestselling staples. If you need help narrowing it down, we chose our top seven favorite deals below. Happy shopping!

7 Best Spanx 2022 Black Friday Deals Right Now

1. 20% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These Faux Leather Leggings are absolutely iconic! Beloved by content creators and customers alike, these high-waisted leggings feature a shaping waistband and smoothing fabric that flatters your figure with no camel toe — originally $98, now just $78!

Check out more women’s leggings on sale here!

2. 20% Off Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to shapewear, Spanx has single-handedly changed the game forever with tummy-control compression. If you want to sculpt your silhouette and smooth your stomach, then try the OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short — originally $78, now just $62!

Check out more women’s shapewear on sale here!

3. 20% Off Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: Easy, breezy, beautiful! Accented with faux-leather sleeves, thumbholes and pockets, the Drape Front Jacket is the perfect layering piece from a workout to a night out — originally $178, now just $142!

Check out more women’s jackets on sale here!

4. 20% Off Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Good jeans! Designed with premium stretch denim, these flattering Flare Jeans provide high-rise coverage with hidden core shaping technology. Available in sizes XS to 3X, these everyday jeans also lift your booty — originally $148, now just $118!

Check out more women’s pants on sale here!

5. 20% Off Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Finally! A comfy bra that won’t dig into our skin. This bestselling Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra smooths lumps and bumps with its soft support — originally $68, now just $54!

Check out more women’s bras on sale here!

6. 20% Off Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This AirEssentials Half-Zip also happens to be a celeb favorite! This lightweight, stretchy fabric feels silky smooth against your skin — originally $118, now just $94!

Check out more women’s activewear tops on sale here!

7. 20% Off Panties

Our Absolute Favorite: These Undie-tectable Briefs are undercover! Made with elastic-free edges, these smoothing panties are virtually invisible underneath clothing — originally $24, now just $19!

Check out more women’s panties on sale here!

Looking for additional Black Friday deals? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!