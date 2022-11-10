15 Amazing Early Black Friday Deals on Our Favorite Loungewear at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday has already arrived at Nordstrom! You don’t have to wait two weeks to score big on major deals, and with the weather cooling down, what better to check out than the loungewear selection?

We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces, which all have one thing in common: majorly marked-down prices!. If you want to stock up on new comfy and cozy pieces, check out our picks below!

Felina Denali Tunic Lounge Dress

This is the ultimate lounge dress! It’s made from an extra fuzzy and cozy material that feels just like a blanket. It even has a hood attached to enhance its comforting vibe.

Was $72 On Sale: $36 You Save 50% See it!

Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Scoop these leggings up on serious sale for a limited time! They were already marked down, but you can currently grab them at an even lower price — trust Us when we say these will fly off the virtual shelves fast. They’re super flattering and have compression on the waist to help you feel sleek and slim!

Was $78 On Sale: $37 You Save 53% See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan

Nordstrom’s favorite cardigan is up for grabs for an incredible price! Thousands of shoppers have fallen in love with its coziness, and we’re beyond thrilled it’s on sale. This is one of those sweaters that will actually make for an exciting gift because of how comfortable and high-quality it is!

Was $116 On Sale: $61 You Save 47% See it!

BP. All Weekend Shorts

These shorts are what we love to sleep in — even in the wintertime! If you’re a hot sleeper, these are the bottoms you want to rock with a tank or a loose tee.

Was $29 On Sale: $9 You Save 69% See it!

Nordstrom Satin Short Pajamas

Elevate the way you sleep with this beautiful and simple satin PJ set! This may be more of a summertime set, but who says you can’t wear it in the fall and winter too? We imagine waking up in the morning, throwing on a cozy robe over these pajamas and enjoying a fresh cup of coffee in style.

Was $49 On Sale: $28 You Save 43% See it!

Grey Lab Lounge Wear Crop Crewneck Sweatshirt

Whether you want to wear this crewneck with sweats or jeans, it’s the perfect complement to any high-waisted bottoms! We adore the slightly oversized shape and its simplicity. This is a true loungewear staple!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

Adidas Originals Originals Crop Hoodie

The light sky blue hue of this cropped hoodie is what made Us fall in love. It gives the sweatshirt a dreamy feel that’s ideal for chilling out and relaxing, but you can totally create some fun streetwear looks with it too.

Was $60 On Sale: $27 You Save 55% See it!

Felina Denali Lounge Camisole

We’re already imaging how seriously soft the material on this top is! It’s reminiscent of a throw blanket, and we need it in our lives ASAP. It’s technically a lounge top, but you can wear it with dressier pants or even a skirt if you want to elevate it!

Was $72 On Sale: $36 You Save 50% See it!

Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings

Whether you love working out or prefer chilling and binging your latest Netflix show of choice, there are the leggings you want to be wearing! They’re made from durable and stretchy material which enables you to perform better while exercising.

Was $108 On Sale: $64 You Save 41% See it!

PJ Salvage Pants

Holy stripes! These pants blend horizontal and vertical stripes for a unique treat. The light pastel colors also look beautiful — the pants seem like they are a dream to wear.

Was $60 On Sale: $32 You Save 47% See it!

Open Edit Rib Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Blend Henley Pajama Top

This may be one of the chicest PJ tops we’ve seen. We love the collared style and the ribbed texture of the knit material. The oversized fit is flattering, and you can team it with tons of different lounge pants, leggings and so much more!

Was $49 On Sale: $17 You Save 65% See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Long Cardigan

This is another massively popular sweater that doesn’t go on sale too often! It has a throw blanket feel and a longer length. Wear it while lounging, use it as a morning robe or throw it on with leggings if you’re stepping out for a quick errand!

Was $120 On Sale: $45 You Save 63% See it!

BP. Comfy Joggers

Get back to basics with these straightforward joggers! They’re no-frills and a solid everyday lounge pant — plus their sale price is unbeatable. Take your pick from the four color options and get ready to live your best comfy life!

Was $72 On Sale: $36 You Save 50% See it!

Zella Cara Lite Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt

Half-zips are having a moment. This one is high-quality and though it has a sporty look, it’s also pretty chic. We also appreciate that it isn’t too cropped!

Was $59 On Sale: $22 You Save 63% See it!

Zella Cozy Twist Pullover Sweatshirt

You may think this is a super plain sweatshirt, but the back of it is special! There’s a cutout with a twist-tie detail which allows for breathability. Ideal post-workout top!

Was $59 On Sale: $31 You Save 47% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!