11 Cozy-Chic Coats From Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale — Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming — and that down jacket we got a decade ago just isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s time to upgrade our outerwear with a warm coat that is stylish for the season. But don’t worry — you don’t have to spend a fortune to invest in a new layering piece. Right now at Nordstrom, you can browse from a wide selection of cozy-chic coats that are on sale early. By the time Black Friday rolls around, these fluffy finds might already be sold out!

We went through and selected our top 11 parkas, puffers and pea coats that will keep you toasty when the weather outside is frightful. Bundle up under these beautiful coats for the cold!

Topshop Faux-Leather Biker Jacket

Leather weather! We’re obsessed with this faux-leather biker jacket from Topshop with faux-fur trim. Stay warm this winter in style with this chic coat. Perfect for date night or girls’ night out!

Was $139 On Sale: $97 You Save 30% See It!

Sam Edelman Mixed Media Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim

Mix it up! This Sam Edelman mixed-material puffer has faux-fur trim and faux-suede accents. The result is one-of-a-kind outerwear that will earn you all the compliments in the cold.

Was $200 On Sale: $130 You Save 35% See It!

Save the Duck Joan Water-Repellent Recycled Nylon Puffer Jacket

Major sale alert! This water-repellant recycled puffer is 70% off. The diamond-quilted design and icy blue color are both to die for.

Was $298 On Sale: $89 You Save 70% See It!

Avec Les Filles Hooded Puffer Coat with Faux-Shearling Lining

This hooded puffer coat features faux-shearling lining for the coziest fit. “Great winter coat,” one shopper said. “Already feeling nice and warm for the cold mornings. Looks great on and keeping me warm, so it’s a keeper.”

Was $255 On Sale: $180 You Save 29% See It!

The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka

When I tell you that my North Face down parka helped me survive four freezing Chicago winters, I’m not kidding. You can count on the activewear brand to deliver unbeatable warmth. Crafted with 550-fill goose down, this long quilted parka with a removable hood is water-repellant and warm with a feminine fit.

Was $320 On Sale: $240 You Save 25% See It!

Open Edit Relaxed Coat

This Open Edit blazer coat solves the age-old problem of what outerwear to wear on a night out in winter. Bulky down coats are too heavy and leather jackets are too light. Rock this wooly coat with a relaxed fit instead!

Was $149 On Sale: $75 You Save 50% See It!

Bernardo Walker Hooded Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

According to one review, this water-resistant coat is the “perfect puffer!” With a quilted hood, thick lining and deep pockets, this weather-ready jacket will keep you warm all winter long.

Was $149 On Sale: $100 You Save 33% See It!

Ralph Lauren Pillow Collar Hooded Down & Feather Puffer Coat

Need a long coat that will cover your knees in cold weather? Peep this Ralph Lauren puffer with a stand collar and fixed hood. Lined with half down and half feather fill, this cozy coat is supremely comfy!

Was $340 On Sale: $200 You Save 41% See It!

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Belted Wool Blend Patch Pocket Coat

From the iconic designer behind Chanel comes this belted coat by Karl Lagerfield Paris. Made with a warm wool-blend, this sleeks style features a notched collar, patch pockets and a removable belt.

Was $325 On Sale: $190 You Save 42% See It!

Barbour Shaw Lightweight Puffer Jacket

Lightweight yet warm, this Barbour puffer is giving peak winter vibes. This coat features a stand collar with a removable good, front pockets and a toasty fill. One customer left this comment: “Perfect fit, lightweight, soft and very comfortable.”

Was $250 On Sale: $165 You Save 34% See It!

Mackage Reagan Teddy Fleece Down Puffer Jacket

Winter-white! While this Mackage down puffer is definitely pricey, it’s worthy to note that the luxury coat is currently $200 off. Featuring teddy fleece in a flattering fit, this jacket has Us dreaming of a white Christmas.

Was $850 On Sale: $650 You Save 24% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

