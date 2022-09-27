17 Zara-Style Coats and Jackets That Will Make a Statement for Under $85

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s outerwear season! We know some people don’t love the cold, but we promise, there are plus sides no matter what. The biggest one is that owning a cute jacket or coat is an excuse to add another layer of fashion magic to an outfit. It can either coordinate with an already stylish look or help you dress up simple sweats underneath!

Our goal? New coats and jackets. Our style? Think Zara — but with Amazon and Target prices and shopping ease. Check out our 17 current favorites below!

Denim Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A simple denim jacket is always great, but if you want your style to stand out, try this pearl bead-embellished Kedera jean jacket!

2. We Also Love: There’s also the option to play with different colors. This Cowoka jacket comes in pink, purple, yellow and more!

3. We Can’t Forget: Crop, crop, crop! You could also go for a frayed, short hem with this Pehmea jacket!

Faux-Leather Jackets

4. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard for Us to pass up a shirt jacket. This S.E.B. by Sebby shacket is on sale right now at Target too!

5. We Also Love: So sleek and sophisticated! You’ll feel endlessly chic in this Jauoop faux-leather jacket!

6. We Can’t Forget: It never hurts to add a little sherpa. Stay warm but look cool in this cozy Ly Varey Lin moto jacket!

Blazers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Sidefeel blazer makes the forever-stylish jacket even cooler by adding on a plaid print!

8. We Also Love: Prefer houndstooth? Check out this WDIRARA blazer. We love the contrast collar!

9. We Can’t Forget: Do sleeves make your clothes feel stuffy? Go without them! This A New Day blazer vest from Target will earn you so many compliments too!

Trench Coats

10. Our Absolute Favorite: While we love a classic trench, we’re pushing that concept to the side at the moment. It’s time to make room in our closet for this flowy JayGate trench instead!

11. We Also Love: The asymmetrical layers of this GZYIGE trench definitely make it stand out. The ruched sides are really flattering too!

12. We Can’t Forget: The beautiful colors on this houndstooth Future Collective with Kahlana trench coat are giving Us major heart eyes!

Puffer Coats

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s combine trends! This short Fiona Jolin puffer has a faux-leather shell, majorly elevating it!

14. We Also Love: You don’t need to go for a super puffy, marshmallow-style coat. How about a quilted version with this Daily Ritual coat?

15. We Can’t Forget: We also adore this Amazon Essentials heavyweight quilted coat. It comes in five colors!

Peacoats

16. Our Absolute Favorite: A peacoat is always going to help pull a look together. Try a fun color with this Allegra K coat, like a baby blue or a forest green!

17. We Also Love: Go for a luxurious spin on the look with this Bellivera fur-collar coat!

