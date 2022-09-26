This Longline Shacket Is the Perfect Outer Layer for Chilly Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you know we’re all about shackets (a.k.a. shirt jackets). They’re one of the best fashion trends to emerge over the past few years, and they’re going stronger than ever right now. They’re casual but elevated, they’re comfy but sleek and they’re so versatile!

We definitely have a nice collection of shackets in our own wardrobe, but for this fall, we’re concentrated on one thing: finding longline shackets to really fill the gap in our closet brought on by lower temperatures. Sometimes we just need something a little longer for those super brisk days or when the sun goes down. Here’s our top pick!

Get the Anrabess Plaid Button-Up Long Shacket for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This shacket was recently released on Amazon, and now that summer is over, it’s the perfect time of year to buy it. It’s made of a thick, cozy flannel to keep things soft and warm, but it has a longline fit that will reach most people right around the knee. It does have front button closures, but they stop at the thigh so you can button up without committing to a penguin walk. There are side slits too!

Since this longline shirt jacket is longer and thicker than a regular shirt, you can wear it in place of outerwear. While most outerwear goes on top of your outfit, this shacket can become an actual part of your outfit. It has all of the “fixings” too, including side pockets and chest flap pocket with buttons!

This shacket comes in six different colorways, all with a fall-fabulous plaid print. Blue, pink and purple options offer some colorful fun, but you could also keep things classic for the season with brown, grey or red options.

As for styling this piece, it’s easy as apple pie. As you can see, it looks great with a high-neck fitted top and jeans, but we would also wear it over a fitted mini dress or to dress up an oversized tee and leggings. It’s great for casual walks through the farmers’ market, but it will also come in handy for staying warm at late-night events without dressing down your look. Which color is catching your eye?

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more shackets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

