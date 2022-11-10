Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the new year. And there’s no better way to keep your toes toasty than by putting on a pair of Uggs! Whether in boot or slipper form, this fuzzy footwear will keep you warm all winter long.

After a brief hiatus, Uggs are back in style! According to Vogue, “Ugg slippers are Gigi Hadid’s fashion month essential.” And other celebs from Selena Gomez to Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw herself!) have been spotted rocking these shearling shoes all around town.

Ahead of Black Friday, we tracked down some early deals on this coveted brand that you do not want to miss. Shop our 11 favorite styles below!

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boots

Crystal clear! These leopard-print rubber ankle boots will keep your feet dry in rain or snow, while the plush wool lining will keep you warm.

Was $160 On Sale: $102 You Save 36% See It!

Classic Mini II Winter Boots

Lovely in lavender! Everyone owns these Ugg mini boots in chestnut. Stand out from the crowd with a pop of color!

Was $150 On Sale: $100 You Save 33% See It!

Women’s Classic Mini Side Logo Boot

These mini side logo boots are giving fashion-forward vibes! If you love a luxury label, then these Uggs are for you.

Was $150 On Sale: $120 You Save 20% See It!

Super Fluff Slipper

These closed-toe sheepskin slippers are ideal for indoor or outdoor use. “I do not have one bad comment about this slide,” one shopper said. “I love them. They are cozy and comfortable.”

Was $120 On Sale: $76 You Save 37% See It!

Classic Mini Sparkle Spots

Shine all season in these Ugg Mini Sparkle Spots boots! The animal-print sparkle is very subtle, adding some flair to any outfit.

Was $160 On Sale: $110 You Save 31% See It!

Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide

These terry-coth slide slippers are perfect for lounging around the house. “They are the most comfortable shoes!” one shopper gushed. “Easy to just slip on and go!”

Was $120 On Sale: $85 You Save 29% See It!

Classic Ultra Mini Booties

Paint the town red! Arguably the most popular boot of the moment, these Ultra Mini Booties have been selling out all over. Now you can snag them in this fun fire-engine red color!

Was $140 On Sale: $98 You Save 30% See It!

Fluffita Slippers

Okay, first of all, obsessed with the name — Fluffita? Too cute. These hot pink shearling slippers will make quite the fashion statement.

Was $110 On Sale: $68 You Save 38% See It!

Weylyn Boots

Want Ugg’s signature plush lining with a slightly different look? Try these rugged boots with a shearling cuff! “I love that these boots are the same UGG warmth but a slender more trendier boot,” one shopper said.

Was $170 On Sale: $110 You Save 35% See It!

Oh Yeah Slide

Do we love these sheepskin slides? Oh yeah! The slingback slipper is ideal for year-round wear.

Was $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See It!

Disco Knot Slide

Groovy, baby! These colorful platform slippers put the ‘fun’ in functional. “I can dress these down with sweatpants and I have worn a silk dress with these and gotten soo many compliments,” one reviewer reported. “My favorite!!!

Was $130 On Sale: $90 You Save 31% See It!

