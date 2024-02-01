Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Handbags have become an increasingly popular sector of fashion, easily dominating the accessories market in recent years. From luxury designs which cost thousands of dollars, to TikTok-famous picks that are far more reasonable (and look similar to their expensive counterparts), the landscape provides options for every shopper. The goal when picking up a purse? To find one that suits your needs. Crossbody bags are a versatile, hands-free alternative offering up more mobility, which makes them an easy choice for many of Us. With that in mind, we found a Fossil crossbody that’s utterly adorable and will elevate all of daily your looks. Did we mention it’s 51% off right now? Run, run, run!

The Fossil Women’s Zoey Leather Small Flap Crossbody Handbag is ideal for any occasion thanks to its minimalist aesthetic. It features genuine leather and has a recycled polyester lining for a durable and supple feel. In terms of variety, this bag comes in small and large sizes (and six fabulous colorways!).

Get the Fossil Women’s Zoey Leather Small Flap Crossbody Handbag for $74 (was $150) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This handbag is a stylish little number that doesn’t have all the frills and grandeur of others, but provides endless possibilities. Most importantly, it comes with an extended strap for easy manipulation and functionality. It can handle a quick grocery run or a night out on the town with ease. Also, the purse works perfectly with jeans and sneakers or a flouncy skirt and pumps — it’s really up to you!

With regards to this versatile and chic handbag, one Amazon reviewer fawned, “This purse is really nice. It works best with a small or medium-sized wallet. I like the clean lines. There’s no bulk, and it’s easy to keep neatly organized. No regrets! I would buy it again.” Another reviewer added, “This is a beautiful bag. I received so many compliments!”

One more Amazon shopper chimed in, proclaiming, “I finally found what I was looking for. It fits my wallet, agenda and more! I love the outside pocket and inside zipper pocket, too.”

A functional and stylish handbag is somewhat of a holy grail for many shoppers, and often feels illustrious. If you’re not ready to invest in a lavish designer brand, this Fossil find will ease your accessory woes and upgrade your collection immediately!

