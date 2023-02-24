Complete Your Classic Spring Ensemble With This Bright Tweed Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tweed is heavily regarded as one of the most iconic springtime fabrics, especially when garments are rendered using bright and cold colors! It’s typically a stiffer material which is used to make classic jacket and skirts sets — a style Coco Chanel pioneered in the 1920s that’s still a staple of the Chanel brand today.

But that said, tweed can take on many forms these days, including softer and more lightweight versions like this cardigan from Free Assembly! We adore this more modern take on tweed and think it’s the perfect addition to any springtime look.

This sweater provides you with the signature appearance of tweed in a much comfier package! The colorful threads are stitched in the same pattern as tweed and boast the same texture as well, but the end result feels just as soft as any other sweater you own. It even has the glamorous pocket details to complete the timeless look! The contemporary touch we’re absolutely obsessed with are the lantern sleeves. The shape is billowy on the arms and then cinches at the wrists, which gives the sweater a more youthful vibe. It’s vintage and trendy at the same time!

At the moment, you can pick up this cardi in three different colors, and they’re all ideal for the springtime. The more understated version features navy blue and cream, the pastel pick is created using a beautiful robin’s egg blue and the boldest knit has bright hot pink and orange thrown together into one beautiful package. How could anyone choose just one of the three? They’re all simply stunning!

We can tell this is the type of sweater that will always look chic, no matter what the current springtime trends are. You can team it with so many different looks and make it your own in the process. Wear it with a black bodycon tank and some chunky boots to add an elevated vibe to an edgy ensemble, or you can pick up the matching knit mini skirt if you want to go for a full definitive tweed look. The choice is yours, and there are countless other ways you can style this sweater. We can confidently say that no spring wardrobe is complete without it, and no one will guess you got it at Walmart!

