5 of Our Favorite French Sole Flats to Take You From Day to Night

While sandals and canvas sneakers are at the top of many shopping lists for spring and summer, let’s not forget about ballet flats! French Sole is practically synonymous with ballet flats. The NYC-based company has been absolutely defining the style for over 25 years now. The shoes are unpretentious yet high in quality, comfortable and undoubtedly chic. They’re a perfect choice for going from daytime duties to fun nights out!

Zappos has plenty of stunning French Sole flats ready to ship out to you and elevate your shoe rack. Ready to invest in your warm weather footwear, impress your friends and always have an awesome pair of flats to wear? Shop our picks below!

Sleek and Chic

Who wouldn’t instantly swoon over the scalloped topline on these flats? Feminine and fun, these leather flats are timeless yet trendy, and they come in six amazing colors!

Get the French Sole Jigsaw flat for $199.95 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Totally Luxe

We definitely let a “wow” slip out of our lips when we saw the ribbed velvet finish on this pair of flats. So beautiful and elegant! They come in black, but we love the opulence of the rose pink and gold versions!

Get the French Sole Elka flat for $155 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Pretty and Preppy

If we’re talking ballet flats, we obviously need something with a bow! This preppy pair actually comes from Nicky Hilton‘s collaboration with the brand, and we can so see her style reflected in the pristine design!

Get the French Sole Blair flat for $180 at Zappos! Free shipping!

The Comfy Pick

All of these French Sole flats are comfortable, made to mold to your feet, but this pair has a taller midsole and a cushioned footbed. These are a great find for if you’re planning on being on your feet all day — and all night!

Get the French Sole Doorway flat for $170 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Sssassssy

Snakeskin lovers, we didn’t forget about you! These cap-toe flats are made of all leather, from the upper to the outsole, and feature beautiful hints of blue all over. You can also grab them in a black and white version if that’s more your style!

Get the French Sole Irinna flat for $170 at Zappos! Free shipping!

