Sydney Sweeney Made These Puffy UGG Slides a Must-Have for Us

All eyes have been on Sydney Sweeney lately. The Euphoria actress has not only impressed viewers with her talent and beauty, but she’s proven to be an amazing source of fashion inspiration in real life too — especially when it comes to casual footwear.

We’ve been inspired by Sweeney’s shoe choices before, and luckily, she’s yet again worn an awesome pair of kicks available at Zappos for us to buy for ourselves. This time, we’re swooning over the new pair of UGGs she rocked in pink. We’re obviously always into UGGs, but this style may just be our favorite yet!

These “spring-ready” slip-ons are seriously statement-making shoes, named for their maximalist design. They’re super pillowy and puffy, with a 2.5-inch platform midsole, but they’re still super lightweight! They’re truly marshmallow-like in every sense (though we wouldn’t recommend trying to taste them)!

These round-toe slides are made with an EVA foam footbed and stacked midsole, keeping things super cushioned while leaving out any extra weight. The outsole is made of EVA too, but features a grippy tread for outdoor wear. Oh, and these are UGG, so you know there’s a mega-soft sheepskin insole. You have an emphasized white brand logo making its way across the upper too!

While Sweeney had Us quickly falling in love with the pink version of these Maxi Slides, you can also grab them in black with a white logo, white with a black logo, a funky green tiger print or a pink and black cheetah print. They’re all bold, fun and absolutely compliment-worthy!

Reviews have started coming in on these slides as well, and shoppers “absolutely love” and “adore these shoes.” One even said they “wore them for hours while running errands” and felt like they were “walking on a cloud” the whole time!

Sweeney wore her Maxi Slides with a long-sleeve black romper, a reusable water bottle in hand. That’s one outfit idea to work with, but you can just as easily grab a tee and denim shorts to wear with them instead for a chill weekend, or even a cotton black midi or maxi dress. They’ll go with basically everything — and level up your look! It’s also why they make for great gifts. The shoe lover in your life will adore you forever if you grab a pair of these UGGS for them!

Get the UGG Maxi Slide for just $120 at Zappos with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from UGG here and check out other slides and slippers available at Zappos here!

