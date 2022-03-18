Channel Sydney Sweeney’s Style With the Exact Sneakers She Wore in LA

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s sneaker season! So how about a new pair? You can really never go wrong when it comes to grabbing yourself a new pair of sneakers, especially from a brand like SOREL. You’ll wear them over and over again, whether you’re enjoying the spring weather on the porch, training in the gym or simply walking your pup like Sydney Sweeney!

Want a pair of these celeb-favorite sneakers? You’re in luck, because Zappos has multiple colors still available. It’s no surprise to find that some sizes are selling out though, so let’s do this!

Get the SOREL Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace sneaker for $130 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Sweeney stepped out in LA back in February wearing a pair of these sneakers in Eraser Pink. The Euphoria actress paired them with white socks, a matching sweater set and a cashmere coat, looking wildly stylish as she took her adorable dog, Tank, for a walk. But she’s not the only one we’ve recently spotted in these sneakers! Model Lori Harvey also wore a pair in Tranquil Yellow recently as she grabbed a green smoothie. The stunning photo below practically looks like an ad for the shoes!

SOREL is popular among many, many celebs (Kristin Cavallari’s a fan!), and with sneakers like these, it’s easy to see why. This athleisure-chic design is eye-catching with its creative colorways and mixed materials, but it’s heavy on the comfort too! For example, the molded EVA midsole doesn’t only nail the trendy, chunky dad sneaker look, but it also offers shock absorption to keep your feet, knees and back feeling good, especially on rough terrain!

These lace-up sneakers also have a molded rubber heel detail, a rubber outsole scalloped for stability and even a removable footbed for extra comfort. We love that you can always take it out in case you need a specific type of insole!

Zappos reviewers are big fans of these Kinetic™ sneakers, saying they “completely love them.” They’re noting that they’re “truly comfortable,” even right out of the box, and are buying them for everything from shifts at the hospital to trips to Disney World. They adore how “lightweight and stylish” they are — and “super versatile”! You could wear these sneakers with anything from jeans and a tee, to a matching set like Sweeney’s, to a flowy summer dress!

Zappos has three colors of these sneakers available, including the exact pairs worn by Sweeney and Harvey, along with a white pair with beige accents if you’re looking for a more neutral option. Grab your size and check out before it’s gone!

